Letter: Leadership is needed

Our country is in a state of crisis such as we have not seen since the days of the Great Depression and World War II. We have lost over 100,000 lives to the coronavirus. Our unemployment rate is currently in double digits. In addition, we now have rioting in many of our cities throughout the country.

The American people need leadership that will unite us as a people rather than to continue to divide us. The definition of leadership is "to unite people toward the accomplishment of a common goal".

I am reminded of some of the great presidents in the past and how they endeavored to unite the American people in times of crisis.

Today, we are dealing with the most divisive president in American history who has based his presidency on division rather than unity. He has incited his followers who were carrying guns to storm a state capital building. He has encouraged people to disregard the best advice of the scientific and medical communities and the the guidelines to fight this virus put out by his own administration. At the same time, he is "draining the swamp" by firing inspectors general or anyone else in the government who exercises oversight of his behavior or that of his political appointees.