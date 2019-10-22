My name is Adam Hoke and I am writing to let you know why I endorse Rita Rawson for mayor. Also being a transplant to Davenport, I understand the important of a fresh perspective. I have lived in Denver, Omaha and Los Angeles and have seen important ideas that can be brought here to improve the quality of life.
Rita is my current alderman, and it has been a pleasure getting to know her. Rita has made it a point to learn the area and the people in it. Rita is always willing to lend an ear about any concerns. Rita is good about leaving personal emotions out of critical thinking that is required for tough decisions that affect the city.
All of Rita’s solutions come from facts and figures and a plan of action. This helps eliminate potential issues that may arise.
One particular situation that I had with Rita was finding the owner of a dog that had run away. Because of Rita’s thorough knowledge of the area and the people in it, we were able to find the owner of the dog within 30 minutes. The dog had been missing two days, and the owners had lost hope of finding their dog.
Rita has the best interests of the city and the citizens that reside in it. It is always her goal to find solutions to both sides that are fair and eliminate or lessen the effects of the issue.
Adam Hoke
Davenport