Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 11, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2020-1, to Castillo, Miguel Garcia, 240 W. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $7,500.

Rusk, Seth M. and Jessica, to Carr, Thomas J. III and Linda S., 415 E. Chestnut Street, Geneseo; $102,000.

Romaine, Sara L. and Nic/ Clifton, Sara L., to Kuhns, Brendan M. and Lexi J., 232 Briargate Drive, Colona; $189,500.

Schultze, Teresa, to Schultze, Samuel, 24021 Stage Coach Road, Geneseo; $200,000.

Knobloch, Jeffrey A., to Ehnle, Alan W., 18.19 acres more or less in a part of the southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $165,000.

US Bank, to Walker, Sean Michael, 508 S. Depot Street, Annawan; $52,500.