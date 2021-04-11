Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 11, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2020-1, to Castillo, Miguel Garcia, 240 W. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $7,500.
Rusk, Seth M. and Jessica, to Carr, Thomas J. III and Linda S., 415 E. Chestnut Street, Geneseo; $102,000.
Romaine, Sara L. and Nic/ Clifton, Sara L., to Kuhns, Brendan M. and Lexi J., 232 Briargate Drive, Colona; $189,500.
Schultze, Teresa, to Schultze, Samuel, 24021 Stage Coach Road, Geneseo; $200,000.
Knobloch, Jeffrey A., to Ehnle, Alan W., 18.19 acres more or less in a part of the southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $165,000.
US Bank, to Walker, Sean Michael, 508 S. Depot Street, Annawan; $52,500.
Bowman, Joanne L., to Pridemore, Danielle J., 1209 10th Street, Orion; $101,500.
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association, to Martinez, Manuel and Rosa, 1017 7th Street, Colona; $25,000.
Price, Stephen K. and Cynthia, to Shanley, Nathan and Jessica A., 202 N. State Street, Atkinson; $73,500.
Doss Properties Illinois, to McGill, Amanda, 1204 W. Church Street, Kewanee; $58,500.
Svendsen, Kelly K. and Chad A., to Willems, Todd and Comerford, Cara, 8 Timber Ridge Drive, Coal Valley; $385,000.
Johnson, Tracy L., to Wilson, Michael L. and Tami S., 107 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $152,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Nonn, Terri L., Moline, to Tippmann, Eric, Moline; 4610 River Drive, Moline; $58,000.
Kissel, Karen S., Milan, to Nino, Richard and Kathryn, Hampton; 233 16th Ave., East Moline; $35,000.
Newell, Martin and Paula, Rock Island, to Pedersen, Reed and Megan, Moline; 4309 27th Ave. Ct., Moline; $235,000.
Larson, Barbara J., Harlan, Iowa, to Mandolini, Anthony, Moline; 5235 26th Ave. A., Court #16, Moline; $68,000.
Dunkin, Jack A., Orion, to Brown, Patrick S., Chicago; 2506 45th St., Rock Island; $132,000.
Kraklow, Donna L., East Moline, to Solinger, Eli J. and Wendi J., East Moline; 22328 Barstow Rd., East Moline; $89,000.
Hansen, Joel D., Geneseo, to Ruiz, Juan De La Cruz, Silvis; 511 8th Ave., Silvis; $8,500.
Cook, Joyce A., estate, Orion, to Brown, Patrick S., Chicago; 2506 45th St., Rock Island; $132,000.
Haller, Melanie M., Ukiah, Calif., to Barkaszi, Dylan and Kaitlyn, Moline; 5107 48th St. A., Moline; $128,000.
Eagle Moline Realty, New York, N.Y., to JRL Lambro Properties C/O L2 Partners, Miami, Fla.; 750 42nd Ave. Dr., Moline, retail establishment; $7,802,000.
Harrison, Kenneth W., East Moline, to Samaneigo, Deborah J., Moline; 2404 28th St., Moline; $143,500.
MYG Holdings, Rock Island, to Summit Land Holdings, Eldridge; 4200 10th St., East Moline; $315,000.
Unley, Thomas F., Rock Island, to Stuckel-Jones, Stephanie, and Gonzalez, Casey, Davenport; 2949 14th Ave., Rock Island; $21,750.
Jordan, Kathleen A., Moline, to ARYA, Rock Island; 1801 3rd St. W., Milan; $20,000.
Johnson, Adrienne Yokas, Moline, to Lewis, Jessica A., Rock Island; 2078 30th St., Rock Island; $79,900.
Sloan, Dustin R. and Summer L., Port Byron, to Morrell, Jenna, Port Byron; 402 Oak Blvd., Port Byron; $211,999.
Ott, Eric L. and Dianne, Rock Island, to Carman, Carly, Rock Island; 3859 28th Ave., Rock Island; $99,000.
Beserra, Neko, Davenport, to Jones, Joshua L., Moline; 5225 11th Ave. C., Moline; $130,000.
Nylin, Richard Allen, Moline, to Lian, Za, Moline; 3816 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $85,500.
McCormick, Doreen J., Jefferson City, Mo., to Patterson, Michael, Moline; 4821 47th Ave., Moline; $89,000.
Scott QCA Enterprises, Orion, to Gaudet, Michael, and Skinner, Alexis, Milan; 3018 118th Ave., Milan; $125,000.
Mital, Anthony, Rock Island, to Witte, Lori, Moline; 5201 26th Ave. A Ct., Unit 7, Moline; $51,000.
HMV, Rock Island, to VanDerHeyden, David and Lanette, Rock Island; 31 Chippiannock Place, land/lot only, Rock Island; $30,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Garatziotis, Peter, Staten Island, N.Y.; 228 8th Ave. E., Andalusia; $130,900.
Hodge, Benjamin L. and Amanda L., Taylor Ridge, to Ott, Eric, Rock Island; 2441 34th St., Rock Island; $180,000.
Kinman, Freda, Silvis, to Dogbe-A, Kossi Edem and Ahoefa A., East Moline; 2600 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $167,000.
Skipper, Vernon E. and Regina A., Alexander City, Ala., to Coers, Lucas and Kelsey; Coers, Austin and Courtney; Coers, Harold and Pamela, and Coers, Lucas and Maureen, Erie; 22610 261st St., Cordova; $575,000.
Lewarne, John R., estate, Rock Island, to Anderson, Angela, Davenport; 121 16th St., Rock Island, office building; $35,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Torres, Aracelli, East Moline; 1502 23rd Ave., East Moline; $72,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 2611 16th Ave., Moline; $100.
Egan, John J. and Carolyn R., Brownsville, Texas, to Paulus, Kayla, Rock Island; 2513 28th Ave., Rock Island; $157,500.
Birlew, Patricia D., East Moline, to Cash, Kenneth, East Moline; 4001 Morton Dr., East Moline; $162,400.
Bausman, Colin E. and Megan M., Andalusia, to Dawson, Paige M., Moline; 3208 30th St. Ct., Moline; $194,000.
Chapman, Betty Jean, and Tatge, Pamela J., Moberly, Mo., to Sparbel, Brian K. and Margaret A., Milan; 1210 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $150,000.
Harris, Dalinda, Kodak, Tenn., to Schroeder, Edward L., Rock Island; 3540 41st Ave., Rock Island; $145,000.
Ware, Julia, Cordova, Tenn., to Grace City Church, Rock Island; 425 19th St., Rock Island; $325,000.
Wright Rental Properties, Orion, to Weinert, Christine A., Milan; 228 E. 4th St., Milan; $63,000.
Cauwels, Todd P., trust, Bettendorf, to Saelens, Dianna, Coal Valley; 2103 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $115,000.
Larson, Julie, Davenport, to Alderson, Danielle K. and Garrett J., Taylor Ridge; 9706 86th St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $260,000.
Nunn, Lessie, Cottage Grove, Minn., to 2414 12th Street, LLC, Davenport; 2414 12th St., Rock Island, 4-unit apartment building; $174,000.
Kistner, Marianne I., Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties Incorporated, Coal Valley; 3718 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $55,000.
Hammond, Pamela M., Rock Island, to Whitcomb, Sarah, Rock Island; 603 21st Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
McGehee, James Alex, Silvis, to Edmondson, Leo and Elaine, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $900.
McGehee, James Alex, Silvis, to Newswander, William L. and Patricia H., Milan; vacant land, Milan; $900.
Boehle, Kerri S. and John M., Moline, to Cin, Dal, Moline; 2321 29th St., Moline; $113,750.
Brozovich, Thomas A., Rock Island, to LTWAMR, Rock Island; 2514 24th St., Rock Island; $237,500.
Beam, James Christopher and Alysia Mane, Milan, to Melody, Alex D., Andalusia; 113 3rd Ave. E., Andalusia; $117,000.
Shannahan, Ryan P., Geneseo, to Arp, Brandy N., Rock Island; 2002 40th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Norton, David A., Colona, to Winn, Jennifer A., Moline; 4824 47th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
Connors, Robert J. and Bobby Jo, Lynn Center, to Pauley, Robert and Brandy, Coal Valley; 309 E. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $65,000.
Brault, Mark W. and Rachel L., trust, Moline, to Freda, Michael, Jr. and Karen, trust, Moline; 3641 70th St. Ct., Moline; $333,000.
Bingaman, Velma E., Rock Island, to Butler, Dominique Nicole, Rock Island; 2315 37th St., Rock Island; $141,500.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to GBL, LLC, Milan; 7717 25th St., Milan; $44,000.
Wright, Jeffrey and Allison, Milan, to King, Alesha, Rock Island; 2813 35th Ave., Rock Island; $286,500.
R and M Tady, trust, East Moline, to Schadt, Kaitlyn Nicole, East Moline; 601 30th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.
Smith, Francis P. and Diane S., Silvis, to Rogers, Darlene M., East Moline; 4701 9th St., East Moline; $117,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Walker, David, Greenacres, Wash.; 1919 31st St., Moline; $82,500.
Johnson, C. Douglas, Naples, Fla., to Dow, Leslie A., East Moline; 16204 Rt. 84 N., East Moline; $443,000.
Hender, Lorraine, Rock Island, to Hender Wallerich, Benjamin A., Rock Island; 2501 28th Ave., Rock Island; $97,500.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Blue House Properties, Aledo; 4210 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Stockwell, Joel R. and Jessica B., Rock Island, to Sim, Justine, East Moline; 2824 8th St., East Moline; $155,500.
Westbrook, Terry W., trust, Moline, to Robertson, Dan, and Humphrey, Holly, Moline; 2609 31st St., Moline; $200,000.
Benhart, Michael D., Moline, to Brackevelt, Jason, Rock Island; 1253 37th Ave., Rock Island; $296,000.
Van Hook, David Craig, Moline, to Hernandez, Timothy, Bettendorf; 402 27th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Begyn, Kristina, Milan, to Munoz, Janelle, Milan; 520 9th Ave. W., Milan; $62,000.
Roman, Scott, Rock Island, to Schaeckenbach, Trista, Rock Island; 4600 14th St., Rock Island; $133,000.
Wood, Dwight and Martha, Taylor Ridge, to Paulsgrove III, Lyle James, Andalusia; 13517 139th St. W., Taylor Ridge, land/lot only; $7,500.
Schafer, William, Rock Island, to Schenebricker, Richard, Rock Island; 4017 18th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Dunsmoor, Larry D., estate, Davenport, to Stanley, Stephanie, Davenport; 1036 30th St., Rock Island; $32,500.
Hinman, Nathan M., Albany, to Life and Property Solutions, LeClaire; 128 Butzer St., Hillsdale; $31,276.
Babcock, William J., Bettendorf, to Wood, Nicholas J. and Sarah E., Moline; 2916 36th St., Moline; $75,000.
Black, Patricia A. and Charles F., Hillsdale, to Graham, Michael and Amanda A., Hillsdale; 607 Main St., Hillsdale; $65,836.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Reamy, Jeffrey Lynn, Hampton; 365 23rd St., East Moline; $13,000.
Earl, Kelly, Rock Island, to Paxton, Traci, Rock Island; 3107 20th Ave., Rock Island; $113,500.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Aziz., to Differenced Living, Rock Island; 309 24th Ave., East Moline; $41,000.