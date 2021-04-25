Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Ruiz, Zachary Stephen, to LNBGR, 714 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $16,500.
Fritz, Timothy J. and Lynn M., to Fritz, Travis C., 566 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley; $112,000.
Olson, Jesse Dean and Jody Lee/ Jody Lee Zywicki, to Borkgren, F. Randall, Teresa M.; Teresa M. Borkgren Living Trust, F. Randall Borkgren Living Trust; Borkgren, Nicholas R.; Borkgren, Molly A.; Borkgren, Chad R.; Borkgren, Emily M., 3828 E. 1240 Street, Cambridge; $1,360,000.
DeReu, James D. and Alicia M., to Castillo, Bacilio, 8804 E. 2700 Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Briggs, Trent I., to Antle, Amber M., 409 N. Main Street, Cambridge; $127,000.
Quicken Loans, to Nylin, Richard Allen, 814 8th Street, Colona; $52,000.
Castaneda, Moises, to Cardenas, Miguel, 823 E. 3rd Street, Kewanee; $43,000.
Dingman, Ruth, and Talmage, Maetha E., to Countryman, Steven J. and Jenifer L., 24667 IL Hwy. 92, Prophetstown; $2,984,000.
Countryman, Steven J. and Jenifer L., to Countryman, Aaron P., rural route, Prophetstown; $1,498,500.
Ascentra Credit Union, to Browning, David L., 504 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $80,000.
Gibbs, Jason M., to Gibbs, Lindsay N., 511 McKinley Avenue, Kewanee; $60,500.
Davis, Kelli J., to Cox, Brittany A., 511 N. Perkins, Kewanee; $46,000.
Phelps, Jason R., to Mallery, Mark, and Ingle, Heather, 801 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee; $3,000.
Caldwell, Thomas J. and Clair N./ Fahey, Clair N., to Keller, Jaime L., 310 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $167,500.
Volpe, John L. and Colgan, Mackenzie R., to Wilkinson, Matthew and Heather, 4 Hickory Hills Road, Geneseo; $195,000.
Marshall, Diane/ Marshall, Diane L., to Marshall, Joseph R., 404 Mulberry Street, Andover; $150,000.
Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund, to Campbell, Mark Anthony, 452 E. 3rd Avenue, Woodhull; $50,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Rice, Christopher, Rock Island; 916 7th Ave., land/lot only, Rock Island; $842.50.
Alvarez, Jose, Moline, to Hernandez, Jorge, Moline; 2521 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $54,000.
Curtis, John, Moline, to Peterson, Todd, Moline; 2306 16th Ave., Moline; $252,000.
Pena, Federico and Robin S., East Moline, to Stern, Matthew J., Rock Island; 1611 7th St., Rock Island; $38,000.
DP Jackson Realty Holdings, Rapids City, to Carls, Jay, East Moline; 2025 11th St. Pl., East Moline; $185,000.
Wright, Lanny and Roberta, Moline, to Ortiz, Arturo, Moline; 1716 13th Ave., Moline; $84,900.
Maynard, Mitchell L., and Angel-Maynard, Phyllis L., Rock Island, to Johnapelte, Ndayiragije, Rock Island; 1030 14th St., Rock Island; $20,000.
May, Everett E. and Laura Kay, Springhill, Fla., to Harris, Amy L., Moline; 1002 23rd St., Moline; $140,000.
City Vision National Revitalization, Boca Raton, Fla., to Cedeno, Roberto, Rock Island; 2012 9th St., Rock Island; $31,000.
Chumbley, Christopher and Allison, Bettendorf, to Davis, Jeramy D., Moline; 4240 16th Ave., Moline; $139,900.
Anderson, Gary Cranston and Halee, Colona, to Nees, Nicholas, Silvis; 610 15th St., Silvis; $96,500.
Skala, John, Rio, Ill., to Raya Almanza, Raul, Moline; 1860 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $122,000.
Castro, Veronica, Moline, to Cason, Chad, Moline; 236 43rd St., Moline; $149,900.
Blackhawk State Bank, Milan, to Laermans, John E., Port Byron; 3620 70th St., Moline; $21,000.
Foster, Wayne L., Aledo, to DeBruyne-Kornegay, Beth A., and Kornegay, Wendell L., Reynolds; 311 N. Grant St., Reynolds; $156,500.
Johnson, Robert Edgar, Crystal Lake, Ill., to Woods, Tabetha A., Moline; 939 24th St., Moline; $142,000.
Rockhold, William L. and Patricia E., Milan, to Dahl, Kody, and Anderson, Melissa N., Rock Island; 3030 37th Ave., Rock Island; $136,900.
Bermejo, Oscar and Anbar, Milan, to Knollenberg, Ali, Moline; 2326 13th St., Moline; $127,000.
Ledbetter, Daniel C., and Theresa R., Carterville, Ill., to Prior, Justin M. and Megan M., Moline; 3106 11th Ave., Moline; $102,000.
Harris, Amy L., Moline, to Nache, Anthony and Megan, Silvis; 1109 28th Ave., Silvis; $198,000.
Carton, Sharon K., trust, Port Byron, to Klute, Brandy Tyler, Hampton; 617 14th Ave., Hampton; $129,000.
King, Shawn, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Cruz, Lourdes, Hampton; 1012 5th St., Hampton; $175,000.
Curtis Investment Firm, Davenport, to RK Development LC Series 14, Clinton; 1118 11th St., Silvis; $115,000.
Leyendecker, Douglas L. and Cindy A., Taylor Ridge, to Stoneking, Mason D., Taylor Ridge; 13318 70th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $78,000.
Tanammor, Jason and Bonnie, Milwaukee, Ore., to Altpeter, Trevor, Moline; 2602 6th Ave., Moline; $129,900.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Nonn, Brianna, Moline; 2809 53rd St., Moline; $89,000.
Petersen, Barbara J., trust, Silvis, to Gomez Olea, Javier, and Ledezma Miranda, Ma C., East Moline; 1345 12th Avenue, East Moline; $39,500.
Johnson, Rosie M., and Christian, John L, Davenport, to Spray Tech Leasing Corp., Rock Island; 1118 8th Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.
Anderson, Garna L., Pittsburgh, Pa., to Leuck, Theodore, Rock Island; 1523 29th St., Rock Island; $93,000.
Carson, Mary L., trust, Moline, to Maere, Jeremy, Moline; 5331 7th Ave., Moline; $92,000.
D & K Properties of Illinois, to Board of Education of East Moline School District #37 and Zions Bancorporation, East Moline; 3010 4th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $400,000.
Casas, Rodolfo J., Jr., Bettendorf, to Ramos Trevino, Diana, Moline; 1502 1st St., Moline; $67,400.
Mane Douglas Properties, Coal Valley, to Board of Education of East Moline School District No. 27 and Zions Bancorporation; 3100 4th Ave., East Moline, school building; $1,900,000.
Bennett, Victoria, trust, Milan, to Coyne, Shari R. and Andrea M., Milan; 445 5th St. E., Milan; $100,000.
Olson, Lois M., trust, LeClaire, to Peterson, Ross, Moline; 3328 41st St., Moline; $114,500.
Vana, Diane L., trust, North Port, Fla., to Kharisma Property, Coal Valley; 3325 - 3327 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $80,000.
Versluys, Matthew R. and Jilliane F., East Moline to Basmale, Rachid, East Moline; 3805 3rd St. A., East Moline; $130,000.
Shuck, Andrew and Danielle, New Windsor, to Ndiaye, Oumar, and Baro, Hadja, Moline; 4708 18th Ave. Ct., Moline; $130,000.
Pierce, Karen L., estate, Adel, Iowa, to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 3721 14th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
White, Reginald, East Moline, to Garcia, Martha, Moline; 3008 26th St., Moline; $175,000.
The Money Source, Inc., Meriden, Conn., to Weiss, Dennis, Coal Valley; 3305 31st Ave., Rock Island; $94,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Sapre, Sandesh, Egan, Minn.; 7504 24th St., Milan; $89,000.
Nordeen, Shelley A., Moline, to Big River Investments, Silvis; 830 16th St., Moline; $53,000.
Irvine, Jerry M. and Marsha S., Moline, to Jones, Alisha A., Moline; 1808 17th St., Moline; $98,880.
Neal, Eugene, Rock Island, to Atlas Real Estate, Bettendorf; 548 29th Ave., Moline; $66,500.
Pennymac Loan Services, Westlake Village, Calif., to Ellis, Andrea Renae, East Moline; 2308 10th St., Silvis; $37,240.
Serra, Christopher and Liliana, Moline, to McKinley, Carissa, Taylor Ridge; vacant land, Milan; $22,500.
Ferm, Barret A., St. Louis, Mo., to Moore, James Otis, Rock Island; 4218 28th Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.
Sotelo, Josue, Moline, to Dickey, Todd and Laura, Moline; 962 40th St. Ct., Moline; $62,500.
Freda Revocable Trusts, Moline, to Nguyen, Trong Xuan, Moline; 7105 36th Ave. A Ct., Moline; $265,000.
Kespohl, Clifford, estate, Minneapolis, Minn., to Mills, Billy E. and Beverly L., East Moline; 1455 19th St., East Moline; $55,000.