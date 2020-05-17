Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Stroud, Sara E. and Brian J., to Hodgson, Rhett C. and Meredith L.; 24833 Ridge Road, Colona; $390,000.
Midwest Palms, to Diane L. State Survivors Trust; 338 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $158,000.
Community State Bank, to Speck, Andrew and Rita; 300 W. 3rd Street, Kewanee; $50,000.
Kell, Kathleen J. and Ralph R., to Doty, Laurence T.; 409 N.W. 6th Avenue, Galva; $125,500.
Hardy, Zachary and Holly, to David, Ian and Paige; 311 S. E. 2nd Street, Galva; $97,000.
Heitzler, Sherry S. and Dickens, Vicki L., to Johnson, Christopher L.; 216 N. Depot Street, Annawan; $67,000.
Clark, Curtis E. and Susan, to Uzelac, Waylin; 1111 Meadow Lane, Colona; $154,500.
Ratliff, Ray and Kathleen, to Nimrick, Kristopher and Kelli; 210 S. Holmes Street, Cambridge; $31,000.
Konitzer, Otto J. and Mary Jane, to Stockton, William David and Brandy L.; 618 E. Orange Street, Geneseo; $103,500.
Yarger, Rick A. and Lisa K., to Hartsock, Jerry A. and Jan L.; farm ground in Burns Township; $569,000.
KDR Oswego Associates, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings, 1,130 acres; $6,600,000.
Kuhns, Robert A. and Barbara S., to Causemaker, Kale S. and Elizabeth A.; vacant land; $111,000.
DeSplinter, Grant, to DeSplinter, Aaron J.; East Exchange Street, Atkinson; $5,000.
Whittenberg, Fletcher D. and Diane M., to Zima, Leo T. and Kayla M.; 433 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $233,000.
Nationstar Mortgage, to LADY; 420 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $105,000.
Rotz, William L. and Lorna, to Perez, Robert A.; 313 6th Street, Colona; $112,000.
Heitzler, Sherita S. and Dickens, Victoria L., to Diericks, Brandon M. and Katherine L.; 309 W. North Avenue, Annawan; $71,000.
Toppert, George E. Jr., to Benke, Charlotte L. and Adam D.; 507 Primrose Lane, Geneseo; $170,000.
McGee, Shawn R. and Taunya R., to Lindberg, Mitchel J. and Wyffels, Jennifer E.; 911 Robin Court, Geneseo; $315,000.
Noble, Richard G. and Janet L., to Noble, Lance J. and Christine L.; 612 Mulberry Street, Andover; $65,000.
Hansen, Randy, to Hansen, Brook; 23382 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $135,000.
Pedersen, Karen, to Borkgren, Alex and Kyle and Jason; 980 E. 400 North, Clover Township, Henry County; $554,500.
Orr, Keith D., to Ochoa, Alfonso Bermudez; 119 S. Walnut Street, Kewanee; $7,000.
Borkgren, Ted J. and Brenda S., to Edmondson, Steven Curtis; 22 Timber Ridge Drive, Coal Valley; $420,000.
Neidigh, Jason D. and Terra J., to Turner, Darin M. and Heather M.; 1065 Oak Drive, Colona; $205,000.
Basnet, Mahendra and Pabitra, to Goodenow, Kathryn A.; 204 6th Street, Colona; $158,000.
Verbeke, Kyle and Nicole, to Lindstrom, Jason; 208 East D Street, Alpha; $82,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Peschang, Nicholas J., Port Byron, to Miller, Terry A. East Moline; 4039 4th Ave., East Moline; $112,500.
Sepeda, Jaime, Moline, to Moreno, Jr., Adrian M., Moline; 4605 11th Ave. C., Moline; $165,000.
Brinkman, Scot E. and Kelly S., trust, Moline, to Lechner, Eric, Rock Island; 4531 25th Ave., Rock Island; $138,500.
Burdick, trust, Moline, to Catour, Jr., Joel, Moline; 1630 32nd St., Moline; $95,000.
Parent, Benjamin J., Katy, Tex., to Olson, Todd, Moline; 1132 48th St., Moline; $80,000.
Miller, Scott, East Moline, to Leppo, Jr., Joseph, East Moline; 721 28th Ave., East Moline; $179,000.
Sauk Valley Bank & Trust, Sterling, Ill., to Kinzley Rockette, Rock Island; 1114 41st Ave., Rock Island; $22,000.
First Central State Bank, DeWitt, to Elma, Erol, East Moline; 4550 11th St., East Moline; $72,500.
Noppe, Jr., Rene J. and Mary Ann, Bloomington, Ill., to Bassford Construction, Davenport; 8905 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $227,200.
First Midwest Bank, trustee Hanson, Patricia K., trust, Moline, to Thune, Michael, Moline; 2200 29th Ave. Ct. Drive and vacant lot, Moline; $320,000.
Garrand, Kevin and Doris, Estero, Fla., to Tagtmeier, Judith, Moline; 5313 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $250,000.
Sullivan, Sharon, Geneseo, to Spellerberg, Todd, East Moline; 418 W. Dr., East Moline; $7,500.
Schlichter, Fred C., Geneseo, to Carr, Linnea, and Shaw, Aaron, Hillsdale; 9926 303rd St. N., Hillsdale; $317,500.
Halsall, Helen L., Rock Island, to Nache, Chaise, Rock Island; 2901 30th St., Rock Island; $104,000.
McMeans, Catherine M., Rock Island, to Miller, Michele, Rock Island; 2009 31st St., Rock Island; $71,000.
Willemarck, Bruce, East Moline, to Vyncke, David M. and Kirby L., Moline; 5504 19th Ave., Moline; $202,000.
Warner, Kelly Luanne, and King, Russell A., Champaign, Ill., to Derbyshore, Andrew, Silvis; 610 4th St., S., Cordova; $70,000.
Holmes, Joan D., trust, East Moline, to Biswas, Priya and Pratibha, trust, Moline; 7311 34th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Tuttle, Deborah K., Decatur, Ga., to Pokrajac, George and Bonnie, Moline; 2009 30th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Milan, to Top Notch Real Estate, Davenport; 771 24th Ave., Rock Island; $3,000.
E & E Estates, Sherrard, to Webb, Gregory, Milan; 1311 5th St. W., Milan; $110,000.
Talbot, Joshua and Michelle, Moline, to Lotspeich, Michael and Ellin, Moline; 5 Vale Ct., Moline; $225,000.
Basala, Joshua D. and Tiffany H., Moline, to Demeyer, Terran, Moline; 2521 13th Ave., Moline; $109,900.
Kauzlarich, Stephanie, and Macke, Cory, Rock Island, to Elliot, Chad and Julie, Moline; 3417 28th Ave. Ct., Moline; $240,000.
Sorensen, Chelsea R., trust, Rock Island, to Kennedy, Lance and Leah, Moline; 2915 55th St. Ct., Moline; $185,000.
Miller, Mark and Aleska, Moline, to Rowe, Leanne, Moline; 3201 25th Ave., Moline; $122,000.
CCF 2, Minneapolis, Minn., to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 933 34th Ave., East Moline; $60,000.
Bostwick, Daniel L. and Laura L., Miami, Fla., to Johnson, Daniel R. and Erica J., Moline; 4724 50th St. Ct., Moline; $144,900.
Galella, John, estate, Moline, to McCance, Tammy, Moline; 2509 33rd St., Moline; $110,000.
Raya, Nazario and Guadalupe, East Moline, to Guadalupe Garcia, Maria, and Flores, Meleni and Joseluis, Rock Island; 334 Railroad Ave., Moline; $35,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to HM Real Estate Investments, Coal Valley; 147 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $67,000.
Wakeland, Robert and Kelly, Mt. Vernon, Ill., to Fry, Moriah, Moline; 1727 13th St., Moline; $72,500.
Williams, George, estate, Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2222 38th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Taylor, Donna M., estate, Illinois City, to Pena, Frank J., Buckeye, Ariz.; 17118 78th Ave. W., Illinois City; $20,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon, Greenville, S.C., to Nicholas Byron York, Rock Island; 1315 25th St., Rock Island; $49,833.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Tex., to Garvey, Sheila A., Silvis; 214 Hero St., Silvis; $26,000.
Shaffer, Susan, trust, Moline, to Walker, Leslie D., Rock Island; 1845 15th St., Moline; $25,000.
Suntrust Bank, successor by merger to Suntrust Mortgage, Richmond, Va.; 1826 17th St., Rock Island; $100.
Converse, Katherine L., Ewa Beach, Hawaii, to Moreno, Michael, East Moline; 3516 5th St., East Moline; $272,000.
Murphy, William L., and King, Shirley A., Delavan, Ill., to Shelton, Nick, Silvis; 512 7th Ave., Silvis; $42,000.
Banwick Poelstra, Clinton, to Illinois Postal Holdings, Cedarhurst, N.Y.; 6928 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $89,491.
Larson, Ward A., Bettendorf, to Carey, Matthew J., and Pinner-Curry, Karla A., East Moline; 1207 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $215,000.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Rose, Lester, trust, Moline; 104 W. 7th Ave. Point, Coal Valley; $144,000.
Hiner Co., Aledo, to T & P Assets, #2 Southlake, Tex.; 3008 7th Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.
Jones, Tena M., Mount Herman, La., to Fisher, Jeffrey, Rock Island; 2750 47th St. Ct., Rock Island; $159,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Tex., to Werner Investment Properties, Geneseo; 441 E. 4th St. Milan; $50,490.
Birmont, Fred F., Coal Valley, to Barkau, Raymond M. and Annie M., Coal Valley; 5615 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $162,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, trust, Irine, Calif., to Phillips, Bruce and Sharon, Reynolds; 206 and 208 Edgington St., Reynolds; $53,000.
Votroubek, Robert M., Rock Island, to Kline, Jerry, Rock Island; 1436 40th St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Sky High Capital, Closter, N.J.; 4307 10th St., East Moline; $79,000.
Dougherty, Dorothy A., Davenport, to Zalks, Blue Grass; 226 34th St., Moline; $62,500.
Wilson, Timothy C., Estero, Fla., to Miller, Mark, Moline; 3614 74th St., Moline; $241,000.
Parr, Donna, Milan, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 7915 8 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $66,000.
Terrill, Elaine F., New Boston, to Whiting, Ann, Ocean Shores, Wash.; 1800 7th St., Unit 10 E., East Moline; $54,000.
Ford, Joyce K., trust, Upland, Calif., to Slaikeu, Denise M., Coal Valley; 15.4 acres vacant land, Coal Valley; $102,000.
Dobbelare, William D. and Nicole, Moline, to Francisco Ramos, Juan, Moline; 2317 18th Ave.. A., Moline; $115,000.
Cunningham, Patrick, Carmel, Ind., to Schulte, Jason, Rock Island; 2706 29th Ave., Rock Island; $220,000.
Nelson, Steven L. and Regina K., Moline, to Kinney, Lauren, and Dokolas, Spiro, Moline; 3424 54th St., Moline; $255,000.
Johnson, Anthony I., and O'Bryan-Johnson, Sheryl A., Mooresville, N.C., to McClean, Jr., John and Jane, Rock Island; 10 College Hill Ct., Rock Island; $360,000.
Carr, Dennis, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1904 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $17,450.
Washburn, Ronald F., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 4216 14th Ave., Rock Island; $11,176.
Davis, Victoria M., and Shaw, Walter D., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1924 11th St., Rock Island; $10,612.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 808 27th St., Rock Island; $100.
Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 1015 12th Ave., Rock Island; $50,772.
Elsasser, Elizabeth A., Milan, to Hanke, Colton, Rock Island; 1411 32nd St., Rock Island; $94,000.
Boone, Dennis E., Aledo, to Cross, Tamara T., and Bureson, Kayleb A., Moline; 2624 18th St. A., Moline; $67,500.
Boone, Dan, Moline, to Burleson, Kayleb A., and Cross, Tamara T., Moline; 2624 18th St. A, Moline; $67,500.
Black, Jonathan A. and Elizabeth K., Port Huron, Mich., to Dowd, Greg L. and Becky F., Rock Island; 208 E. 4th St., Milan; $45,000.
Munson, Brett L., Sherrard, to Springsteen, Howard E., Taylor Ridge; 1419 113th Ave., Milan; $128,500.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Ok.; 632 31st Ave. W., Milan; $100.
Sullivan, Brian E., East Moline, to Nelson, Byron J., Moline; 2737 17th Ave. Ct., Moline; $249,900.
Champion Partnership, Rock Island, to WSS, Rock Island; 423 17th St., Rock Island; $350,000.
Hansen, Dale F., East Moline, to Find A Place Now, Colona; 3619 12th St., East Moline; $57,500.
Swift, Melissa, Port Byron, to Goss, Brett W., Port Byron; 21113 52nd Ave. N., Rapids City; $272,000.
Sheal Properties, Bolingbrook, Ill., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 912 13th Ave., Rock Island; $38,000.
Ruggles, Jacqueline M., trust, Bettendorf, to Hass, Gregory G. and Melinda, Rock Island; 3 Orchard Hill Blvd., Moline; $750,000.
Cryer, Jeffrey D., Annawan, to Porubcin, Chan Hee, Coal Valley; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Unit 12, Rock Island; $54,000.
Massa, Kathleen A., trust, Hampton, to Miller, Gordon E. and Nancy H.., Hampton; 19 Villa Dr., Hampton; $390,000.
Hemm, Mary Ann, independent administrator, of Inman, Lorraine D., estate, Coal Valley, to NIP LLC Series 20, Rapids City; 1411 5th Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.
Hemm, Mary Ann, independent administrator, of Inman, Lorraine D., estate, Coal Valley, to NIP LLC Series 21, Rapids City; 1415 5th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Balmer, Diana L., Taylor Ridge, to Dennis, Corry, Taylor Ridge; 6904 133rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $155,900.
Pearl Real Estate, Milan, to Hiner Co., Aledo; 432 1st Ave., W., Milan; $122,500.
Nino, Andressa, East Moline, to Nino, Alexander H., Moline; 4600 River Dr., Moline; $120,000.
Sedam, Bryan K., Silvis, to Gnatovich, John, Coal Valley; 1518 15th St., 1522 15th St., Moline, retail establishment; $125,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Drumm, Donald and Connie, Coal Valley; 136 1st St., Coal Valley; $63,150.
Parmentier, Robert, Blue Grass, to Swinehart, Jade, Moline; 5123 8th Ave., Moline; $103,000.
Oelmann, Brandon M., Orion, to Johnson, Jenna Ann, Coal Valley; 1706 W. 5th St., Coal Valley $150,000.
Harper, Gloria M., estate, Davenport, to Nemeth, Michael, Moline; 2905 13th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Kester, Reid and Edith, Ranson, Kans., to DeSplinter, Michael and Ashley, East Moline; 931 28th Ave., East Moline; $155,000.
Woodburn, Colleen, and Curry, Constance, Port Byron, to Riewerts, John and Alesha, Hillsdale; 42.427 acres bare farm ground at County Rd. S., Port Byron;$381,843.
Vyncke, David M. and Cheryl L., trust, Moline, to Vyncke, Nicholas, East Moline; 1422 - 1424 20th Ave., Silvis, apartment building; $120,000.
Nemeth, Michael P. and Melanie R., Moline, to Verbeke, Haley, Moline; 4721 19th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Burgman, Vera, trust, Moline, to Ramirez, Melissa, and Sancen Vargas, Gerardo, Moline; 1736 27th St., Moline; $125,000.
Krogman, James K. and Judy D., Rock Island, to Ametepe, Abby, and Sessenoul, Koffi, East Moline; 2316 7th St., East Mollne; $127,000.
Vesey, Jerry and Ayola, Bettendorf, to Htoo Htoo and Kaingze Ze Tin, Rock Island; 1720 7th St., Rock Island; $64,900.
Hughes, Kirby, Moline, to Krogman, James K. and Judy D., Rock Island; 3622 34th Ave., Rock Island; $147,000.
Elston, Jr., Glenn J., trust, Rock Island, to Beam, Richard R., Rock Island; 1566-68 40th St., Rock Island; $79,700.
Derby, Scott, Bennett, Iowa, to Ware, Damon Lamar and Connie Dacoco, Rock Island; 581 20th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Columbus, Ohio, to RBH Resources, Colona; 2417 11th St., Silvis; $51,075.
Top Notch Real Estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 771 24th Ave., Rock Island; $17,000.
Good Real Estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1320 7th Ave., Rock Island; $26,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to GH20 Capital, Egan, Minn.; 433-435 8th St., Moline; $103,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 11611 3rd St., Milan; $143,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 1617 12th St., Moline; $127,000.
Wisdom Corner Estates, Geneseo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1524 11th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Wisdom Corner Estates, Geneseo, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1454 18th St., East Moline; $16,000.
Goderis, Sr., Duane L., Aledo, to Morris, Brennon, East Moline; 626-630 21st Ave., East Moline; $101,500.
Bausch, Janet V. and Douglas L., Bettendorf, to Aguirre, David C. and Sandra K., Moline; 3409 56th St. Pl., Moline; $165,000.
Kennelly, Gary P. and Gwendolyn A., Rock Island, to Gilhooly, Dianna, Rock Island; 1503 21st Ave., Rock Island; $104,900.
Lee, Graham J. and Patricia A., Moline, to Santos, John and Jamie, East Moline; 411 24th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Altered Investment Group, Fairfield, Conn.; 430 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $330,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Tex., to Cobb, Latonya Renee, Colleyville, Tex.; 1618 7th St., Rock Island; $19,426.
Skylark Investments, Moline, to Argentum Properties, Davenport; 831-829- 15th St., Moline, retail commercial building; $90,000.
Keim, Jerry, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Stella, Louis, Milan; 3050 Sycamore Lane. Milan; $319,000.
Gantt, Bradley C., Bettendorf, to McConnell, Alyssa M., Moline; 2430 14th Ave., Moline;$117,000.
Lodico, Vivian W., East Moline, to Warren, Richard D., Silvis; 812 4th Ave., Silvis; $105,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!