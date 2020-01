The Center for Belgium Culture will be serving waffles from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1st at the Friends Circle Club, 701 - 18th Ave., Moline. The Lace Makers will be at the Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. The Museum is also open on Wednesday's and Saturday's from 1 to 4 p.m. Pictured from left are Colleen Reece, Yvette VanDriessche, and Millie Kale.