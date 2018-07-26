The Beth Israel Sisterhood at the Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island, will hold a rummage sale and bake sale 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 and 8 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 3.
A wide selection of new, gently used and vintage items will be for sale.
For more information, call 309-788-3426.
Greek Orthodox Church society will hold rummage sale
The Philoptochos Society of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual rummage sale 9 a.m until 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4, in the church hall, at 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline.
Items for sale will include cook books, garden tools, clothes, furniture, seasonal and home decor, household and kitchen items, other books and toys.
Gary Clark will present piano music at Redeemer Lutheran
Gary Clark will present a free program of classical piano music at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, at the corner of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
A reception will follow at the church.
Clark is a former vocal teacher and drama director in the Bettendorf schools, as well as for various community theater groups such as Quad-City Music Guild.
In recent years he has accompanied musicals and soloists at Bettendorf High School.
Church will celebrate pastor's Appreciation Day
Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. Jimmy F. Reed's annual Appreciation Day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport.
The theme is "Our Pastor, One of God's Best."
The public is welcome to help show appreciation for the pastor and his wife Gail Reed.
For more information, contact Eara Caples, 563-505-1933.
Bix music will be featured at Church of Peace, Rock Island
The Church of Peace in Rock Island will feature its 17th annual jazz service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, with a live band and singers.
The service will include performances of traditional favorites, such as “When the Saints Go Marching In” and songs written by Bix Beiderbecke. A bake sale will be held before and after the service at the church, 1114 12th St., Rock Island.
For more information, call 309-788-6357 or go to www.ChurchofPeaceUCC.org.
Viola church holds ice cream social
The Viola United Methodist Church will hold its annual ice cream social 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in the Fellowship Hall, 1405 18th Ave, Viola, Illinois.
On the menu will be barbecue sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, pies, cakes, homemade ice cream and drinks. A children's menu will include hot dogs, chips and drink. Proceeds will go to the church.
Bethany observes 'Serve QC Sunday'
Bethany Baptist Church, at the corner of John Deere Road and 7th Street in Moline, will observe "Serve QC Sunday" on Aug. 12.
The event will begin at 9 am. with a brief worship service. Teams then will go out into the community to complete a variety service projects, including landscape clean-up at Lincoln-Irving and Willard elementary schools in Moline, visiting residents at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline and Heartland Health Care Center in Moline, baking and delivering treats to 20 local fire and police stations and assembling gift bags for the staff at Lincoln-Irving & Willard schools.
Bethany has hosted "Serve QC Sunday" (formerly Blue Jean Sunday) about twice a year since 2010. This will be the second event in 2018.
Geneseo Women's Connection holds luncheon
The Geneseo Women's Connection will hold "Brighten Your Day and See the Light" luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at The Cellar, 137 S. State St., Geneseo. Cost is $12. All Quad-City area women are welcome.
Music will be by Our Second Hand Rose soloist Donna Hajek. Speaker Trish Propson, of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, will share "Grab Your Lantern."
Reservations may be made with Diane Lodge at 309-944-3880 or email Claire Crawford at Pelib1@yahoo.com. The event is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.