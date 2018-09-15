Dharma teacher will lead Autumnal Day of Mindfulness
An Autumnal Day of Mindfulness will be sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities and Prairie River Sangha and co-sponsored by the Davenport School of Yoga.
Led by Dharma teacher Kaira Jewel Lingo, the day will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the church, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport.
The day will include:
- instructions and commentary by Lingo
- periods of sitting and walking meditation
- mindful eating
- vegan/gluten-free lunch
- mindful movement and interplay,
- questions and group discussion (relational loving kindness)
- desserts with social time.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. but participants should arrive early for a prompt start.
Noble Silence will begin at 9 a.m. Participants will sit, walk and have lunch in silence. Silence will end when the question and discussion period begins later in the afternoon.
Lingo teaches Buddhist meditation, mindfulness, and compassion internationally, with a focus on activists, people of color, artists, educators, families and youth.
Scholarships are available so that no one is deprived of the experience because of cost. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information contact Lingo at Kaira.Lingo@gmail.com or Amanda Conger, 563-359-0816.
Registration forms are available at the church or online at uucqc.org. Early-bird registration, through Sept. 22, is $30 per person and $40 afterward.
Sweetland Church will hold bike blessing service
Sweetland Church will host the Pearl City Disciples at 9 a.m. Sunday for a Blessing of the Bikes service.
The public is welcome to the church at 1709 Sweetland Road, one block south of U.S. 61, east of Muscatine.
For more information, call 563-320-0501.
Women's Interfaith Dialogues will be at Bettendorf mosque
The 13th annual Women's Interfaith Dialogues will be Mondays, Sept. 18 and Oct. 1, at Bettendorf Mosque, 2115 Kimberly Road.
The topic will be "Fear and Faith: The Impact of Fear on the Faithful."
The program, which will include table discussions and refreshments, will be 7-8:30 p.m., preceded by refreshments and gathering at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is not required. For more information, contact Lisa Killinger at 563-530-5733, email Sister Marianne Burkhard, mburkhard@smmsisters.org or Linda Golden, 309-230-0792.
Community invited to free amti-bullying workshop
The Moline, East Moline and Surrounding Communities Unit of Church Women United and Gaines Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will sponsor a free “Stop Bullying” workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Butterworth Center Carriage House, 701 12th Ave. (corner of 12thAvenue and 7th Street) Moline. The public is welcome.
Panelists will include child-care specialists, a high-school counselor and law-enforcement representatives to discuss why kids bully, how children are affected and what the community can do to be better prepared. Some take-home resources will be available.
To register, contact Ericka Blakely at 309-738-4510 or email ericka.blakely54@gmail.com no later than Sept. 20.
Drum group will lead worship at Cedar Valley Church
Sheltered Reality Drum Group will lead worship at Cedar Valley Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the church on F-70, south of West Liberty, Iowa.
A lunch will be served after the service, with a free-will offering.
For more information, call 563-320-0501. The public is welcome.
Second Baptist, Rock Island, holds revival, park & pray
Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, will hold a revival with the theme “You Must Be Born Again.”
Revival services begin with a community prayer service at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Participants will pray for the community, country, children, veterans, schools, military, the sick and homeless, protection for immigrants and refugees, and prepare for the revival.
The Cottage Prayer Services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 25-27.
The Youth Department of Second Baptist will host its annual "park & pray" from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 29, to give everyone an opportunity to stop by and pray.
The Second Baptist Fall Revival Bible Institute Music Workshop will begin 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. All other classes begin on Tuesday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m., with the revival worship services following at 7 p.m. nightly.
Prayer requests can be submitted during any of the services. A special prayer will be made over the prayer requests on the last night of the revival.
For more information, contact Pam Tatum, chairperson, at 309-732-6213, Bobbie Stegall, community prayer service coordinator, at 309-235-5390 or the church at 309-788-0677.
Jewish Federation presents 'Nosh & Mingle'
The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities will present "Nosh & Mingle" at noon Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
On the menu will be a deli lunch. Guest presenters will be Sheryl-Hassell Bennett and Tony Hoeppner, who will perform music from the 1950s.
For more information, call 309-793-1300.
'What is Eckankar?' presentation set
A free introductory talk about "What is Eckankar?" will be presented 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.
The information/discussion will include techniques for personal experience with dreams, past lives, soul travel and spiritual destiny, presented by the Illinois Satsang Society, Inc., a charted affiliate of Eckankar, religion of the Light and Sound of God.
For more information, call 309-430-5200 or go to www.eck-illinois.org
Pastor from Rwanda will be at Davenport church
The Rev. Jerome Bizimana of Rwanda will be on hand for worship services at 9 and 11 a.m., as well as a question-and-answer session at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport.
No reservations are needed, and the public is welcome.
Bizimana is visiting the church to share news about Rwanda’s recovery from the 1994 genocide of Tutsi Rwandans. He will preach at both morning services, with a class for adults at 10 a.m.
Bizimana is president of Remera Presbytery in Rwanda and the initiator of the Light Group, bringing together survivors and perpetrators of the genocide. He will share how the church helps bring about reconciliation.
Contact the church office for more information at office@fpcdavenport.org or 563-326-1691.
Our Lady of the Prairie plans October retreats
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa, will hold several retreats in October.
To register, call 563-336-8414 or email olpretreat@gmail.com
To learn more about Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat visit www.chmiowa.org
All programs include a homemade meal prepared with local and organic ingredients.
- Wednesday, Oct. 3, 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.: “Knit One, Pray Too.” Karen Brooke, Ann Green and Anne Johnson. Seasoned knitters and novices are invited to bring their latest projects for a tranquil day of needlework, sharing and praying while they enjoy the seasonal serenity. Fee: $20
- Thursday, Oct. 4, 6-9 p.m.: “Lectio Divina through Current Writers.” Linda Clewell, Oblate of St. Benedict. Book for Lectio: “Make All Things New, Catholicity, Cosmology, Consciousness,” Ilia Delio, OSF. "Catholicity" means a sense of the whole. Early registrants will receive reflection questions by email. Fee: $15.
- Sunday, Oct. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Solstice Taize Vigil Service, Humility of Mary Center, 820 W. Central Part Ave., Davenport. Taize is an ecumenical prayer movement initiated in France. Through prayer, readings, song and silence, participants will join a praying community in compassionate prayer for world needs. Free.
- Wednesday, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: “Come to the Quiet – Listening to the Stillness and Silence.” Pat Shea. Participants will learn about opportunities to quiet “inner chatter” and become open to the whispers and silence of the divine. Fee: $20
- Wednesday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m., light supper with film “Lion” at 5:30 p.m. “Visio Divina through Film.” Based on a true story, the movie is about a 5-year-old boy who gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, and eventually is adopted by a couple in Australia. As an adult he sets out to find his birth family. The film is one hour, 58 minutes in length. Fee: $15.
- Friday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. “An Evening with Paula D’Arcy – Healing, Hope and the Human Spirit.” D'Arcy and Joyce Rupp walked a small section of The Underground Railroad in May 2008. This is about their experience and the people they met. No registration. Free-will offering.
- Oct. 19-21: “Finding Our Way Home.” Paula D’Arcy, internationally known writer, playwright and retreat leader. Friday’s event will begin at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport, with D’Arcy’s talk “Healing, Hope and the Human Spirit,” followed by the weekend participants gathering at the Prairie for a deeper experience of “Finding Our Way Home,” a retreat D'Arcy will lead. The fee of $125 includes meals and lodging. To register, call 563-336-8414.
- Tuesday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clifton StrengthsFinder Workshop that focuses on “What’s Strong, Not What’s Wrong,” presented by Pat Shea. This is an opportunity to identify and develop unique talents to enhance personal and professional lives. The process begins with a web-based survey, taken before the workshop. Registration is due Oct. 19. Fee: $35.