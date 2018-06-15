United Methodist Women hold ice cream social
The United Methodist Women of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church will hold an ice cream social 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at the church, 1201 13th St., Moline.
Cost is $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 10 or younger. Ticket price includes ice cream, cake or pie and beverage. Sloppy Joe sandwiches or Polish sausage will be $3, and hot dogs will be $2.
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat sets several events
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa, has scheduled several events.
To register contact: 563-336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com. To learn more about Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat visit www.chmiowa.org
All programs include a homemade meal prepared with local and organic ingredients.
Tuesday, June 19: 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., "Weaving Prayers and Baskets." Quad-City Basket Guild. Make a basic gathering basket to collect the riches of summer. Limited to eight participants. Fee: $30.
Saturday, July 7: 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., "Resolving Disputes Within and Between Families: Linda Molyneaux, Legal Services staff attorney. Mediation, collaborative law and the informal family law trial court are alternative ways to resolve conflict. Learn about restorative justice projects nationally, truth and reconciliation programs internationally, and more. Fee: $20
Sunday, July 8: 1:30-4 p.m., "Beading toward Health." Lillian Stevens, CHM. An afternoon of beading especially designed for families who have struggled with health issues. Honor nature’s healing ways through the simple acts of stringing beads. Materials and tools provided. Free-will offering.
Wednesday, July 11: 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., "Come to the Quiet: Praying with Images." Pat Shea. Based on Ephesians 1:18, which reminds people that they are blessed in prayer with “spiritual eyes” and encouraged to prayerfully recognize the Divine presence in ways expressed in the visual arts. Fee: $20
St. John Vianney to hold annual sale
St. John Vianney Church will hold a garage sale June 21-23 at the church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf.
The annual sale supports mission work at the church’s twin parish in Jean Denis, Haiti. Housewares, furniture, holiday items, sporting goods, children’s items and clothing will be available for sale.
Hours are: Thursday, June 21, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, June 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, June 23, 8-11 a.m.