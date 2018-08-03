Churches present River of Life Unity Day
MGT New Hope Foursquare Church, Moline, Illinois and Living Waters Christian Center, Rock Island, along with other sponsors will celebrate River of Life Unity Day 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, with a family day at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.
Free barbecue, ice cream, live music, face painting, clowns, giveaways — including a pre-owned vehicle — will be among the features. Gracie, national-award-winning comfort dog, will be in attendance.
The purpose of the event is to honor and thank police officers.
For more information, contact Darlene Williams, associate pastor at New Hope, at 443-567-8072 or darlene.williams@newhopeqc.org; or Virginia Jarrett at 309-314-8683.
First Lutheran holds jazz service
A jazz service with the Edgar Crockett Jazz Ensemble will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Everyone is welcome.
Geneseo Women's Connection holds luncheon
The Geneseo Women's Connection will hold "Brighten Your Day and See the Light" luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at The Cellar, 137 S. State St., Geneseo. Cost is $12. All Quad-City area women are welcome.
Music will be by Our Second Hand Rose soloist Donna Hajek. Speaker Trish Propson, of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, will share "Grab Your Lantern."
Reservations may be made with Diane Lodge at 309-944-3880 or email Claire Crawford at Pelib1@yahoo.com. The event is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
'Spirit of the Prairie' set at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat
"Spirit of the Prairie" will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., near Wheatland, Iowa.
Cost is $40 per person, $50 after Aug. 15, with proceeds supporting the Prairie Retreat program fund.
"Spirit of the Prairie" will feature
- Quad-City region raised and prepared food, wine and beer
- live music by the Barley House Band
- a silent art auction with an opportunity to visit with the artists
- walking and golf cart tours of the retreat center and the grounds, featuring the “Cosmic Walk,” the labyrinth, the Way of the Cross, prairie trails, nature pond and gardens.
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, is in rural east-central Iowa on 200 acres of native grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. The retreat provides hospitality and service to people of all faiths.
For more information and to make reservations go to www.chmiowa.org/retreat or call 563-336-8401.