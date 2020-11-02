Report on officer-involved shooting goes to Rock Island County state's attorney

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completed their investigation into last month's officer-involved shooting of Akbar Eaddy and reported its findings Monday to Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.
Eaddy died after an alleged gun battle with Rock Island police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.
According to a news release from the Rock Island Integrity Task Force, the Rock Island Police Department responded to the report of an aggravated domestic disturbance at 11:48 p.m., Oct. 16 in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue, Rock Island where a woman was reportedly being battered by her boyfriend.
The news release said responding officers learned Eaddy fled a private residence in his vehicle, along with a man and a minor child passenger. Rock Island police officers located the suspect vehicle near the location of the aggravated domestic battery and initiated a traffic stop.
According to the officers, Eaddy initially yielded to the traffic stop, but fled in his vehicle after an arrest was attempted. Rock Island police relocated Eaddy in the vehicle in the 2200 block of 13th Avenue in Rock Island. The police approached the vehicle, and gave verbal commands to Eaddy before he allegedly fled southbound on foot.
The release said officers established a perimeter of the area when Eaddy "reportedly began opening fire on responding officers."
"Rock Island police officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May encountered Eaddy in the 1200 block of 21st Street, Rock Island and attempted to apprehend him," the release said. "Eaddy reportedly fired again at the officers. Gun fire was then exchanged between the four officers and Eaddy. Eaddy was fatally wounded by officers during the exchange of gunfire."
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson determined Eaddy died in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 at the scene, where he was pronounced dead. An independent coroner conducted Eaddy's autopsy Oct. 19 and found Eaddy sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The news release said Villarreal is waiting on lab and ballistic reports from the Illinois State Police Crime lab and "typically, lab and ballistic reports take more time to complete due to their complex nature."
The task force's new release said Villarreal is expected to "... make any decision regarding criminal charges stemming from the incident in Rock Island."
The news release said the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force's investigation started Oct. 17, initiated by Rock Island Police Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen.
The investigation lasted 17 days and, according to the release, "... collected evidence, reviewed video, conducted interviews and sent evidence for lab testing."
