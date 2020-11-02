Report on officer-involved shooting goes to Rock Island County state's attorney

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completed their investigation into last month's officer-involved shooting of Akbar Eaddy and reported its findings Monday to Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Eaddy died after an alleged gun battle with Rock Island police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

According to a news release from the Rock Island Integrity Task Force, the Rock Island Police Department responded to the report of an aggravated domestic disturbance at 11:48 p.m., Oct. 16 in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue, Rock Island where a woman was reportedly being battered by her boyfriend.

The news release said responding officers learned Eaddy fled a private residence in his vehicle, along with a man and a minor child passenger. Rock Island police officers located the suspect vehicle near the location of the aggravated domestic battery and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the officers, Eaddy initially yielded to the traffic stop, but fled in his vehicle after an arrest was attempted. Rock Island police relocated Eaddy in the vehicle in the 2200 block of 13th Avenue in Rock Island. The police approached the vehicle, and gave verbal commands to Eaddy before he allegedly fled southbound on foot.

