March Madness is finally here and a local ice cream shop has created the most delicious type of bracket.

Whitey's Ice Cream is holding a Flavors Madness Contest this month in honor of the tournament. The field started with 32 flavors before being narrowed down to 16, eight and the final four: Moose Tracks, White Tiger Paws, Graham Central Station and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which were all announced Friday.

Ice cream enthusiasts can vote online from March 17-21 on which two will advance to the final round. Voting on the top two flavors will take place March 22-27 and the winner will be announced March 29th. Whitey's will run a buy one scoop, get one scoop free deal on the winning flavor March 29th-31st.

On Friday, instead of celebrating St. Patrick's Day with green beer, the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus newsroom staff were sponsored by Whitey's and taste-tested the semi-final flavors to share their predictions for the 2023 champion.

In fourth place: Graham Central Station.

As reporter Grace Kinnicutt eloquently put it: "Yep. That's a graham cracker." This one doesn't leave much to the imagination and there's nothing wrong with that! The color is reminiscent of the cracker it's named for and the taste is spot-on.

This graham cracker flavored ice cream has crunchy graham cracker swirled throughout. Although we see how it made it this far, the mix of flavors in its competitors propelled them further into the bracket.

But for two reporters it was the clear winner. For Tom Loewy, its soar to his number one pick was completely unexpected. For Sarah Watson, it brought back childhood memories of eating graham crackers and milk as a snack. In her opinion, it's the Oral Roberts of this particular tournament.

"I see this as the number four seed that ends up winning the whole thing," she said. "Graham Central Station is the best overall player. I rest my case."

Semi-final champion: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

If you ask me, cookie dough is the old-faithful of ice creams. If you ask Brooklyn Draisey, she'll tell you the same thing, but in a more creative fashion.

"It's the Michael Jordan of ice cream," she said. "It's the quintessential ice cream flavor. Everybody knows cookie dough."

For that reason, it's easy to see why this one sealed the semi-finals for us. The brown sugar flavored ice cream is mixed with chocolate chips and real cookie dough pieces that bring you right back to childhood.

But not everyone was on board.

"Cookie dough is tired," said Loewy. "It's the red-headed stepchild of ice cream."

This trash talk was not received well by Kinnicutt, who had it winning in her bracket.

"It's just a classic and classics never dissapoint," she said.

You heard it here first.

In second place: White Tiger Paws.

And now for an ice cream with a flavor as big as the animal it was named for. White Tiger Paws is a vanilla flavored ice cream mixed with fudge swirls and chunks of OREO® cookies. Talk about a treat!

Early in the competition, this was a front-runner among staff. Although not quite as sweet as Moose Tracks, many said that's what gave it the competitive edge.

In the bracket, it was in direct competition with cookie dough. That early lead proved to be what team Tiger Paws needed and squeaked by with a victory.

Cops reporter extraordinaire Tom Geyer almost declared White Tiger Paws his winner. From the moment the clock started, he nodded his head, shook his spoon and declared he knew who was going to win.

But the second Moose Tracks entered the game, his vote changed. Our Executive Editor, Tom Martin, championed this flavor from the start. To him, the sweetness is what gave it an early, and sustained, lead.

"The White Tiger Paws had a traditional flavor with a bit of a twist. I thought I was tasting caramel, but it must have been fudge," he said after further review. "The consistency was more creamy than the others, which I liked. The taste wasn’t overpowering, but really hit the spot."

2023 Whitey's Flavor Madness Contest Champion according to staff: Moose Tracks.

In my book, this was the clear winner. And boy was I right. There's chocolate, there's peanut butter and a sweetness that comes from the perfect blend of the two. What more could you ask for?

Growing up, it was the flavor my parents always picked out when we went for ice cream as a family. But I grew up in Peoria - a drive from our nearest Whitey's, and before Friday had only tasted their ice cream twice before.

And just like the other two times I tried it, I had no doubt why Whitey's has been a Quad-Cities staple for 90 years and counting. But back to Moose Tracks.

To me, there's no surprise on what made this vanilla flavored ice cream with heavy fudge swirled throughout, mixed with chocolate covered peanut butter cups a contender to voters. But surprisingly, early on, I was among three people in the room who thought it had championship merit.

Loewy initially had it as his front-runner but swapped it out for Graham Central Station. Watson walked into this competition expecting it to take home the gold. But, she sided with Loewy and also voted for Graham Central Station.

"Moose Tracks has been one of my top go-to orders at Whitey’s since I was a kid," she said. "I love the chocolate covered peanut butter drops and swirls of fudgey chocolate."

I guess we can't all have good taste.

Keep up with Whitey's website and Facebook page to see how our predictions turned out!