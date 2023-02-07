Terry Sullivan has a stack of papers and mementos from the 20 years he spent teaching the Minority Cultures class at Davenport West High School.

He can show you a personally-signed letter from Cesar Chavez, the labor leader and civil rights activist who founded the National Farm Workers Association.

There are speeches from Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, with Sullivan's favorite parts marked in yellow highlighter.

There's even an almost-perfectly preserved 18-page typed thesis on Angela Davis from a student named Marti Carstensen. It was written in 1972.

From the pile of memories, Sullivan pulled out one small picture when asked about the importance of Black History Month. It was the 1983 senior portrait of a student named Esau Crosby II.

On the back, in faded blue ink, Crosby wrote: "Mr. Sullivan, I wish you were teaching college history so I could go to that college and get my master's in history. By far you are one of the funniest, wisest, smartest, and knowledgeable men of all time. You are a treasure. I will never forget you. Friends forever."

The 76-year-old Sullivan took care while tucking the little photo back away.

"I was gathering all this stuff together this morning, all this stuff about Black history and Chicano history and Native American history, and I found this," he said of the photo. "I guess it was all important to me because of this. I'm not embarrassed to say I started crying when I saw this again."

A new teacher and new course

Sullivan was raised in West Union, Iowa — a town that counts a population of just over 2,400 today.

He graduated from the State College of Iowa, now known as the University of Northern Iowa. He took his first teaching job in 1968 at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Mason City.

He joined the staff at Davenport West in October 1970.

"I was a last-minute replacement for the teacher who was there before me. They had fired him," Sullivan recalled. "I was assigned to teach Minority Cultures. That's how it all started."

Minority Cultures was a new course, aimed at exploring African-American history and culture, what was then called Chicano studies and Native American culture and life.

"The course was 18 weeks long, so I divided it up into six weeks for each major subject," he said. "We covered a little bit of everything — from the poetry of the Harlem Renaissance to civil rights. We talked about the Farm Workers Movement and the Native American Movement.

"We discussed the politics and the ideas. I had a student, Marti Carstensen. She wrote a beautiful paper on Angela Davis, because she started out a pretty fierce critic of her. So she sat down, did the research and wrote all about her."

One of the opening lines from that paper read " ... Black or otherwise, Davis is a beautiful person."

Sullivan recalled the time a member of the Black Panther Party visited his classroom.

"Let's face it: I'm a white guy teaching this class. And even though there were only seven Black students at West when I started, I wanted speakers. I wanted people with a wide range of experience to come and talk to the students," he said. "The Black Panther, well, to be honest, he was using pretty harsh, well, call it slang. He called it ghetto language. It was a shocker. He even asked me what I was doing teaching a course on minority cultures. Fair question.

"We even had him back for a return visit. Never heard a word about it from any parent. Never. That course was supposed to challenge all of us."

Sullivan taught Minority Cultures at West for 20 years. As the years rolled on, there were times when parents objected to this or that. He recalled a time when a local pastor objected to one of the history books Sullivan and another teacher wanted to use. The book never saw the light of day at West, he said.

In 1990, Minority Cultures went away.

'There is a problem here'

Sullivan does not like the recent moves to incorporate Black history and the study of other underrepresented people into broader history courses.

"I had 18 weeks, and that wasn't nearly enough time," he said. "Don't get me wrong; a subject like Minority Cultures is part of our history, but history overall isn't given enough time."

Sullivan used the example of how the history of World War I was taught in the 1970s and into the 1980s.

"Back then, I divided up the class, and we debated topics about being for intervention, against intervention and the merits of the Versailles Treaty," he said. "When I was a sub, they taught a section on trench warfare, divided up the class, and the kids threw papers at each other.

"Kids today don't learn about a person like Cesar Chavez. They aren't asked to think about the hard stuff."

Sullivan considered what is lost when students don't have the option of hearing voices that are different from their own. He sat in silence for a moment, then produced an envelope from his pile of memories.

"This is from the Ku Klux Klan ... from Coralville, Iowa, which was the headquarters of the KKK for a time," he said. "I taught the students this. Look at the ideas in this. They said their guns were being taken away; that immigrants were dangerous.

"They hated Black people and Jewish people and Catholics. Today you can throw in gay people and transgender people. To me, the platform of the KKK in 1972 and 1982 sounds a lot like the platform of the Republican Party today."

Sullivan folded up the letter from the KKK and put it away.

"What happens when we don't know this history? Look at Kanye West." Sullivan said. "He's going around talking about Jews and how good Hitler was. He doesn't know history. He doesn't know Black history or the history of racism."

Sullivan offered one more memory — four 3-by-5 cards from a student named Funda Burrage.

"Funda was a student of mine. In 1981, all the Black students walked out of West," he said. "The principal asked me to go and talk to the students. They said the school was racist. I helped the students form the Black Student Cultural Awareness Club.

"She gave me these cards. They were a note to me. I guess I think about this when I think of the importance of Black history and minority cultures."

In cursive, Burrage wrote on one of the cards: "I appreciate and love you for how you're working with us to fight for what is right, and you've just become a special person in my life during the course of this year.

"I long to see the day when Blacks and whites can be treated and counted as one at West. There is a problem here."