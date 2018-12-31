“Bird Box” is one of those polarizing science-fiction movies that has audiences either captivated or turning up their noses.
It’s erroneous to call it a rip-off of “A Quiet Place,” although its overall theme is similar: The human race is being decimated by some kind of creature, and those left are forced to live nearly every second in terror.
The film has an interesting background. One of my favorite movies of all time is “Arrival,” which also was written by Eric Heisserer, author of the enjoyable “Lights Out.” Susanne Bier (“Things We Lost in the Fire”) is the director, and she builds wonderful suspense throughout.
The film is based on the novel by Josh Malerman (who, incidentally, is a singer/songwriter for the band The High Strung – you can hear its “The Luck You Got" as the theme of the Showtime series “Shameless.”)
The chilling beginning has a desperate mother named Malorie (Sandra Bullock) having a serious talk with her two children: “Listen to me, we're going on a trip now, it's going to be rough. If you hear something in the woods, you tell me. if you hear something in the water, you tell me,” she orders. “But under no circumstances are you allowed to take off your blindfold.”
The trio embarks on a dangerous water journey, which they must make wearing blindfolds. The rest of the film jumps back and forth in time to reveal just how they became involved in the situation.
Malorie, who is pregnant, only recently has become aware that some kind of madness is surging through other parts of the world. She, like thousands of others, is taken by surprise when the outbreak sweeps through the United States.
Here’s what happens: People suddenly see something, and whatever it is, it forces then into suicide. Vehicles careen off the road, people die in terrible ways and Malorie barely escapes with her life.
She becomes part of a group of people, including another pregnant woman, who live together in the home of the distrustful Douglas (John Malkovich).
Soon, the remnants of humanity realize that they must block the windows to buildings and wear blindfolds every time they step outside to prevent seeing this undefinable entity.
There’s a nice reveal at the finale, which reminds me of two other recent movies (if you really want to know and don’t mind spoilers, let me know and I’ll email you their titles.) But the main point of the story is to develop its characters so that we understand the decisions they make.
When doesn’t Bullock turn in a terrific performance? She is wonderful here as a woman who isn’t certain about the prospect of motherhood, let alone staying alive in this bizarre new environment.
Some audiences will think the whole idea is, well, for the birds. But if you like the works of Stephen King, you'll enjoy this.