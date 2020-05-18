Reynolds: Prioritize both health and economy in coronavirus pandemic

Reynolds said she was not willing to risk the health of Iowans or the health of Iowa’s economy, noting that “the long-term consequences of keeping businesses closed are far-reaching and could have an even greater impact on Iowans than the virus itself.”

Reynolds credited aggressive testing, robust and strategic outbreak investigations, a gradual return to business at half capacity in many cases and a regimen of hand-washing, social distancing, crowd restrictions and a suggested use of masks with keeping health care facilities from being overwhelmed.

“We’ve been able to do that,” said Reynolds, who partially reopened restaurants, malls, fitness centers and a host of other businesses and activities in 77 counties on May 1 and expanded them along with more retail and service activities statewide last Friday.

“It’s stabilize, recover and grow,” said Reynolds, who seemed to indicate the state’s peak in positive COVID-19 cases occurred 18 days ago when Iowa posted high counts of 737 on May 1 and 757 on May 2. Those counts included targeted testing at meatpacking plants hit with surging cases among employees.

A sizable list of other business — including bars, indoor theaters, casinos and amusement parks — await word from Reynolds if they will be able to reopen May 28.