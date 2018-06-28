Plans to move the Rock Island County recorder's office from the county courthouse to the county office building have been derailed.
Rock Island County Board chairman Kenneth "Moose" Maranda said a structural engineer's study has determined the second floor of the county office building cannot bear the weight of the records and files that would accompany a recorder's office move.
Maranda said he was verbally advised of the risk by the engineer, whom he did not name. Maranda said he did not have a copy of the engineer's assessment.
Several offices are moving out of the 123-year-old courthouse, which has been cited for asbestos and other hazards, and into the county office building at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The recorder's office was scheduled to be one of them.
Maranda said he is unaware how much money already has been spent on renovations to the second floor of the county office building in preparation for moving the recorder's office.
On Monday, Rock Island County Board members received a letter from Maranda that said moving the recorder's office to the second floor of the county office building would present "too much of a liability."
"While I understand this information is frustrating, please remember that finger-pointing and playing the blame game is not helpful and only contributes to the negative perceptions of the county board," Maranda stated in his letter.
County Recorder Kelly Fisher said she was disappointed by the news.
"It's a big blow," she said.
"The weight study should have been the first thing you would do," Fisher said. "Our books are very heavy. Even if we get them digitized, we still have to keep the books.
"The old historic record books have to come with me; it concerns me to say the least," she said. "We have looked at other buildings, but we want to be in close proximity to the other county buildings."
Fisher said there are more than 2,000 large, bound books, each weighing 22 pounds. The recorder's office also has 10 staff members, including Fisher, who need to be moved.
"We are kind of like collateral damage," Fisher said. "We still need a place to go. There needs to be action taken to find a place. I know (Maranda) is actively looking for places.
"To be honest, we bring in a lot of money for the county," she said. "I need to be able to have a good space for my staff, my customers, and the public to come in and look at these books."
Fisher fears the recorder's office will be the lone office remaining in an otherwise vacant courthouse once construction of the Justice Center annex is done.
"I always knew my office wouldn't be in the (annex.) We don't fall under the judicial umbrella," Fisher said. "It is definitely a big concern to me.
"We are basically being evicted," she said. "Once the new annex opens, it doesn't make sense. We are going to be left here all on our own. It's definitely not ideal. The county still has to pay the light bill.
"I don't think the county is going to want to keep this building open with just one office in it," she said.
Fisher said a basement would be the ideal space to store the records, with a separate room used for research.
"Wherever we go, it's going to be a massive move," she said.
Rock Island County Board members are divided on whether to save the courthouse, built between 1895-97, or demolish it. Renovation estimates have run as high as $20 million.
Earlier, board members approved a resolution that expires July 18 stating the Public Building Commission will retain $1.6 million to pay to abate asbestos in the courthouse, demolish it and install landscaping, berms and security bollards. The agreement includes a line item paying to move the recorder’s office and court services.
Some county board members dispute the legality of using the bond money for the county office building renovations and relocating office equipment and staff into the renovated spaces.
"This is really doing things without board approval, for sure," said board member Drue Mielke, R-Coal Valley.
"I don't know why they didn't wait for a (structural) report," Mielke said. "We thought the remodeling and moving of offices was stopping until we got a report. They're running (computer) cables right now.
"I think this is a good example of behind-the-scenes action of attempts to empty the courthouse and move court services into the county building," he said. "I don't think it's appropriate to use bond money to move the recorder's office into the county building. It's those smoky, back-room deals that I'm uncomfortable with."
Republican board members Mielke, Duane Cremeens of Port Byron, Rodney Simmer of Rock Island, Ron Oelke of Andalusia, Mike Steffen of Moline, Bob Westpfahl of Milan, Robert Reagan of Moline and Rich Morthland of Cordova sent a letter to Maranda asking him to cease moving the county board, county administration and human resources offices.
"I was against the annex in the first place," Mielke said. "I will not rename that building, 'courthouse.' It's a slap in the face to voters.
"The only way you can build a courthouse is by holding a referendum," he said. "By calling it an annex, they got around it. Once it's completed, they want to rename it 'courthouse.'"
Maranda's letter to board members said other sites are being considered for the recorder's office, including "multiple buildings available" in downtown Rock Island and a couple of county facilities.
"As you know, there are a lot of moving parts to relocating," Maranda said. "But I am confident we will find a solution that will suit everyone."
A special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the county building, third floor, to discuss options for moving the recorder's office.