The historic Rock Island County Courthouse could be torn down as early as Wednesday, according to county board chairman Richard Brunk.
"A permit was issued by the county zoning office already," Brunk said. "I don't want to get into too much detail but my understanding is that there is a state law that allows counties to take action in cases where cities do not."
Brunk spoke to the media before the monthly Rock Island County board meeting Tuesday night, hours after a Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by preservation groups, on the grounds the county is exempt from the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
When asked when the courthouse could be demolished, Brunk said, "As soon as possible tomorrow morning."
When asked what time, he said "I don't have those details."
Brunk said demolition of the courthouse was "unfortunate, but the time has come."
"I want to make one thing clear, I don't believe the vast majority of the board is happy about the building actually having to come down," Brunk said. "We have done what we could to try to find a way to re-purpose the building, looking out for the best interests of county residents, county taxpayers and those that use the county justice center. We were not able to do that."
But Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the city will only issue the permit once it receives the water run-off report. He said if there is something in the law they have missed, they would look at it, but he believes the city is following the law.
"The judge only ruled about the lawsuit from the preservation society," Thoms said. "We are waiting on the water run-off report from state before issuing the permit, we are not looking for a historic preservation report anymore. There's a form they can get online, submit the form to the state, and they accept or deny."
Thoms said if the company proceeded to demolish the building anyway, the city would typically issue a stop-work order.
"If they do not stop demolition, then we have to file a lawsuit against the county or the demolition company, I'm not sure who, I've never done that," Thoms said. "It's something they take care of in courts, we can't physically stand in their way."
Brunk also addressed rumors about a juvenile center being built on the site of the former courthouse.
"It is nothing that is on the front burner by any means," Brunk said. "It is just something that has been brought up as a possibility down the road."
During the meeting, investor Joe Lemon again asked the county board to reconsider and halt demolition. Lemon rehabilitated the Abbey Hotel in Bettendorf and the train station in Rock Island.
"We learned some news today that is possible that it is legally permissible to demolish the courthouse, but respectfully I am going to submit to you that that does not make it a good decision," Lemon said. "There are thousands of us who still are hopeful you will reconsider the decision."
As he has in the past, Lemon said there are historic tax credits available, and he was willing to invest millions of dollars into the project. He also talked about other issues the board has faced, including a tax increase and issues with finances at Hope Creek Care Center.
"Incidentally, if you don't make a reasonable decision about this, in light of the other things I am saying, as an investor in real estate in this community, I think that we are reaching the point where Rock Island county is becoming uninvestable. Think about that."
The courthouse was not on the agenda, so no board members spoke about it during the meeting.
Board member Drue Mielke said it is impossible to go back in time and fix the building, but had criticism for past decisions surrounding the state of the courthouse.
"Thirty years of letting it decay to the point of no return wasn't right, that is bad government," Mielke said. "And I'm not talking about this board, I'm talking about 30 years of county boards letting it happen. Would you have your city hall go to rubble? You know, get to the point you have no roof? You wouldn't do that. You wouldn't think so anyway, but it did happen."