Ridgecrest Foundation raising funds for electric bikes
Ridgecrest Village administration

Ridgecrest Village is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Ridgecrest Foundation is raising funds with companies like Lend a Hand Organization for two wheelchair bikes for #GivingTuesday. The idea behind the wheelchair bikes is that they will enable Ridgecrest residents to travel around its campus inside and out without exhaustion. Both bikes are powered electrically if the driver wants to just take a ride.

One bike will have a spot for the residents to place their wheelchair. The other bike will allow residents, who are capable and choose to, sit down for their ride. The bikes will be purchased in early 2021.

Anyone interested in giving can mail a check to Ridgecrest Foundation before December 1, 2020, and in the memo put #GivingTuesday. Or visit www.ridgecrestvillage.org and in the top right corner click the link to the PayPal portal.

