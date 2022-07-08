Rising from the ashes: Abarrotes Carrillo reopens after devastating fire

Where there's a will, there's a way. And not far behind is the Carrillo family.

In December, Miguel Carrillo received a notice on his phone that the smoke alarms were going off at his family business, Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo. Davenport Fire crews rushed to the century old building at 903 W. Third Street.

Meanwhile, Carrillo was in Muscatine at the time and had no idea how serious the fire was. He received an alert on his phone that the fire alarm had gone off, but from the security video he could see, there was only smoke.

"I thought it was a false alarm," he said.

Shortly after, he received a call from a family member who told him how serious the fire really was. Carrillo called all other family members to let them know what was going on. Together, they gathered in the parking lot.

"We just watched the firefighters in action, and watched the building burn," he said. "We've been here since 2009, so to see something you put your blood, sweat and tears into just collapse, that's a pretty emotional thing."

Once the fire was extinguished, the Carrillo family had to wait about a month before they were given the green light by the city to repair the building or walk away entirely. The family mulled it over, and like the Carrillo family does when times get tough, they persevered and decided to rebuild.

"We were looking at different options, maybe a different location, and maybe even doing something else, but we decided to come back to this location because it's a staple to the community, and it's a staple to our lives," he said.

Rising from the ashes to rebuild what was once a staple was not an easy decision to make, but Carrillo said community support made all the difference.

"Once we started building in the same location with everyone's support, we just knew it was the right decision," he said.

Construction began in January, and the outside of the building was completed by May. The quick turn around is unusual for many businesses, but as the family always does when time gets tough, they all pitched in to help rebuild.

"We hired my brother's construction company, so while we were out of work with the grocery and restaurant, we all were working on construction," he said.

The grocery portion of the store opened for business on July 1, and the restaurant on Friday. All employees are family, he said, which is what makes the comeback story so special.

"You name it, we're all involved somehow," he said.

Aborrotes Carrillo is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.