Effects from the federal government shutdown are trickling down to the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport, which distributes food to partner agencies in 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Wednesday was the 26th day of the shutdown, the longest in the history of the country.
If the shutdown extends into February, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps, will be affected, said Mike Miller, food bank president and CEO.
While there is a $3 billion benefit reserve fund that had been used to pay SNAP benefits, monthly benefits are about $5 billion, Miller said. That means at some point the Secretary of Agriculture would need to tell states how to reduce February SNAP benefits to stay at less than $3 billion.
For food availability, orders for commodities the food bank buys through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) have been confirmed through February, he said.
TEFAP is primarily an agriculture support program, he said, and gave this example: If the price of corn is low today, the federal government might buy some corn options.
“That makes the stock price on corn jump immediately,” Miller said. “Every farmer selling the corn today gets more return.”
Subsequently, six months from now, the government would own a lot of corn. “So we hold a contract to take a certain percentage of that corn, based on the number of people in poverty or unemployment” in the 23 counties the food bank serves.
“Then we get a delivery of that corn, and then we distribute that to hungry people through our network of partner agencies.”
TEFAP, a USDA program, is administered through the states. Each state decides what agency will administer it.
TEFAP orders are placed well ahead of time, Miller said. Orders are already completed for January, February and March.
But during the shutdown, there are two issues, he said: There will not be additional ordering, and if orders don’t begin again soon, that means a “hiccup” ahead for April and May.
"The TEFAP food is about one-fifth of what happens through here," Miller said. "If we're missing one-fifth of the food, that's a shortfall to hungry people." About 70 percent of the bank's food is donated from manufacturers, distribution centers, retail stores and individuals. About 20 percent is from TEFAP, and about 10 percent is purchased.
Additionally, Miller said, “When we take all that food, we have a contract with the government to accept TEFAP commodities and distribute them through food pantries.” The federal government pays the food bank a small amount that pays about 25 percent of the cost to distribute the food.
“During the shutdown, those payments have stopped,” said Miller, who emphasized the food bank still is accepting and distributing food” without federal money coming in to help offset expenses of distributing TEFAP food.
Funding for child-nutrition programs (school breakfast and lunch, summer and after-school meals) also is sufficient at least through January, Miller said. The programs are reimbursement-based, so there is a delay between serving meals and drawing down federal funds as compared to SNAP, which is direct payment to people and must be shut off immediately when funding runs out.
In previous shutdowns, the child-nutrition programs still could operate, but the furlough would mean an administrative delay of reimbursement.
