Busses owned by River Bend Transit will get some extra coverage next year.

Thanks to a $7.7 million Federal Transit Authority grant, a roof will be constructed over the storage facility in Davenport. The existing parking lot is about an acre, according to CEO Randy Zobrist, and the new structure will go over the top.

It will cover the fleet of 74 busses, vans and support vehicles. The company has housed its fleet outside since 1978. This will help prevent deterioration caused by the elements. Also in the new structure will be five charging stations for future electric vehicles and solar panels on top to power the lighting for the new roof.

Construction is likely to begin next summer, but for now they are operating under a "variable time frame."