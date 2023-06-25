The westbound lanes of River Drive between 4th Street and Brady Street are expected to reopen next Tuesday.

Downtown River Drive has been closed since floodwaters extended on the street and was expected to be completed by May when the appearance of a sinkhole extended repairs for months.

Robbin Dunn, Davenport public works communications and preparedness manager, announced in an email and on the city of Davenport website that the westbound lanes of River Drive would reopen on Tuesday, June 27.

Monday will mark the last day for repairs as contractors finish pouring the concrete and curing by Tuesday morning.

The announcement said the eastbound lanes for River Drive were expected to reopen by July 3, and the city will continue to provide updates on the progress.