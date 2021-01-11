 Skip to main content
Riverdale High School principal charged with criminal trespass
The principal of Riverdale High School in Port Byron has been charged with criminal trespass.

Richard D. Dwyer made his first appearance Monday in Rock Island County Courthouse.

Dwyer was arrested Friday and charged with entering a private residence in East Moline. According to the charging document, one or more people were in the residence when Dwyer trespassed.

Criminal trespass to property with persons present is a Class 4 felony. A conviction carries a one to three year prison sentence.

Dwyer is expected to make his next appearance in the next two weeks.

