The Rock River and the Mississippi River continue to rise as rain remains in the Quad-Cities.
Meteorologist Tom Philip, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the Rock at Moline measured 13.8 feet Thursday afternoon, nearing major flood stage at 14 feet. The river is expected to crest around that level on Friday.
At Joslin, Illinois, the Rock measured 16.4 feet Thursday afternoon, and is expected to crest overnight into Friday at 16.6 feet, past major flood stage of 16.5 feet.
At Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island,the Mississippi River was at its flood stage of 15 feet and rising Thursday afternoon. It is expected reach 16.5 feet Monday night into Tuesday.
