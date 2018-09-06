Try 1 month for 99¢

The Rock River and the Mississippi River continue to rise as rain remains in the Quad-Cities.

Meteorologist Tom Philip, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the Rock at Moline measured 13.8 feet Thursday afternoon, nearing major flood stage at 14 feet. The river is expected to crest around that level on Friday.

At Joslin, Illinois, the Rock measured 16.4 feet Thursday afternoon, and is expected to crest overnight into Friday at 16.6 feet, past major flood stage of 16.5 feet.

At Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island,the Mississippi River was at its flood stage of 15 feet and rising Thursday afternoon. It is expected reach 16.5 feet Monday night into Tuesday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This story will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.