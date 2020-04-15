Rock Island and Scott county health officials say we are not in a COVID-19 'lull'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Now is not the time to go back to normal.

That was the message delivered Wednesday by public health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties as they continued to encourage Quad-Citians to adhere to their state's COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Scott County Health Department reported five new cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, raising the county's total to 129 confirmed cases.

Iowa reported 96 confirmed new cases Wednesday, bringing the number to 1,995. The state has reported a total of 53 deaths.

Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new cases, bringing the total to 180. Twelve patients currently are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Illinois, for a total of 24,593. There have been 948 deaths in the state.

Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said the relatively low number of new cases "should not suggest we have hit a lull."

"We are not in a lull," Rivers said Wednesday. "This is not a time to get complacent. We are probably not going to see a peak until early May, and we have not come out of this yet."