Rock Island and Scott county health officials say we are not in a COVID-19 'lull'

Now is not the time to go back to normal.
That was the message delivered Wednesday by public health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties as they continued to encourage Quad-Citians to adhere to their state's COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Scott County Health Department reported five new cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, raising the county's total to 129 confirmed cases.
Iowa reported 96 confirmed new cases Wednesday, bringing the number to 1,995. The state has reported a total of 53 deaths.
Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new cases, bringing the total to 180. Twelve patients currently are hospitalized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Illinois, for a total of 24,593. There have been 948 deaths in the state.
Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said the relatively low number of new cases "should not suggest we have hit a lull."
"We are not in a lull," Rivers said Wednesday. "This is not a time to get complacent. We are probably not going to see a peak until early May, and we have not come out of this yet."
Rivers stressed that Scott County residents need to continue social distancing practices.
"Don't gather in groups," Rivers said. "Don't take the family to the grocery store. We don't want to look back on this time and realize we didn't do all we could to protect our family and friends and neighbors."
Nita Ludwig, director of the Rock Island County Health Department, echoed Rivers.
"We don't know how long (Illinois') stay-at-home order will last," she said. "Health officials worldwide have stressed that it is too soon to return to what was normal."
Social distancing and stay-at-home policies will have effects on behavioral health, an issue addressed Wednesday by Lori Elam. She is the CEO of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health/Disability Services Region.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health/Disability Services region released a new hotline available to those seeking help with behavioral issues. That number is 844-430-0375.
"People may be isolated, and they are dealing with the fear of the unknown," Elam said. "We have services to offer someone who will listen."
In a news release, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Robert Young Center outlined how the institutions are making care more accessible through virtual care and other access points to address mental health needs.
UnityPoint Health–Robert Young Center Crisis Hotline
Those experiencing a mental health crisis, are asked to call the 24-hour, seven-day-a-week crisis hotline at 309-779-2999. Those seeking more information about treatment options and not in crisis are asked to call 309-779-3000.
Virtual Care
Those seeking to learn more about UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center Virtual Care are asked to call 309-779-3000.
NAMI
NAMI Iowa is offering a free and confidential mental health resource line for children and adults. The NAMI Iowa non-crisis resource line is available by calling 515-254-0417.
