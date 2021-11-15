Rock Island Auction Company to auction firearms owned by Napoleon, Brigham Young

Firearms owned by Napoleon and Brigham Young will be up for grabs in December at the Rock Island Auction Company.
The collection of five firearms and a ceremonial sword owned by Napoleon Bonaparte has an estimated value between $1.5- and $3.5 million, according to the company. The rifle that belonged to Mormon leader Brigham Young is estimated to be worth between $75,000 and $150,000.
The auction is scheduled from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5. Other notable items that will be available include:
- pistol owned by King Louis XIII: estimated price, $120,000 to $250,000
- rifle owned by explorer Sir Henry Morton Stanley: estimated price, $40,000 to $65,000
- Winchester 1866 made of solid silver: estimated price, $400,000 to $650,000