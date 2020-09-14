Rock Island closer to earlier bar closing time in the District

"Ward 4 really wants the change to be put in place. I've received multiple calls about how unfortunate it was that the majority of council wanted to make the change, but because of a technicality, a supermajority was needed," she said. "By having a first reading and second reading later, we are doing our due diligence to look at all aspects of this and to listen to all people of the city, because this affects the entire city. It is our city that is in the news all the time now."

Kyle Peters, owner of Daiquiri Factory, 1809 2nd Ave., said the 3 a.m. closing time was one of the reasons he chose to open his business in Rock Island.

"We've been able to operate our business successfully for 16 years with a 3 a.m. license," Peters said. "We do concerts with 3,000 people and have no issues. We put the resources in place to be safe and to be successful. I've said the numbers before on how much this impacts my business. I'm at the point again, should I stay here? I'm really torn on what to do. We need the city to meet us halfway."

Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, said having bars close in the District at 2 a.m. will help ease the burden on police resources.