Rock Island counties report COVID-19-related deaths, RICO returns to warning status

The county’s positivity rate was 11 percent last week, which is the time frame when the warning was triggered. The county was in warning status for the week of Aug. 23-29 when the positivity rate was 8.1 percent.

“Being in warning status is just that: a warning,” Ludwig said. “We are heading in the wrong direction. Residents all across the Quad Cities should be wearing a mask, watching their distance and washing their hands. We know the rules are different in Iowa, but your efforts should be the same everywhere you go.”

Illinois Region 2, which includes Rock Island County, does not face mitigation efforts other regions have experienced. Ludwig warned if too many counties in the region go into warning status, the entire region could face restrictions that include reduced indoor dining and hours for bars and restaurants.

The eight metrics for going into warning status are: new cases, test positivity, COVID-like-illness (CLI) emergency department visits, CLI admissions, clusters, new deaths, intensive care unit availability, and number of tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 2,120 new cases of coronavirus disease Friday and 20 additional deaths. The total now stands at 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.