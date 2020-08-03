Rock Island County and area cities to receive more than $2 million in transportation funding

Area municipalities will receive more than $2.1 million in state infrastructure grants to help with local transportation needs.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced the second round of six $250 million infrastructure grants for counties, municipalities and townships. The funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first infrastructure program in the state in almost 10 years and the largest in Illinois' history.
Rock Island County will receive nearly $783,000; Moline will receive nearly $478,000; the city of Rock Island will get $428,573; and East Moline will receive $234,000 in state infrastructure grants.
"I'd love to see more (money), but it's very positive," said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. "We will continue to work on completing projects we otherwise would not be able to afford to do. We're very glad to receive this grant so we an continue to make infrastructure improvements."
Additionally, the smaller municipalities of Silvis will receive $82,150; Milan will get $56,000; Coal Valley will get $41,000; and Carbon Cliff will receive $23,440 in funding.
With IDOT oversight, municipalities can use the funding for road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacement and other long-term maintenance needs.
"For too long, Illinois has relied on legacy infrastructure investments without tending to them properly to maintain our status as a transportation hub for the nation," Pritzker said in a release. "Rather than build on our storied history and strong foundation, our critical infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate. Thanks to dedicated funding in the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois plan, we're investing in our roads and bridges and cementing our leadership position as a global transportation powerhouse."
Passed in 2019, the Rebuild Illinois plan will invest more than $33.2 billion into the state’s transportation system while creating jobs and growing the economy. The funding includes roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian paths.
