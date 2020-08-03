Rock Island County and area cities to receive more than $2 million in transportation funding

Area municipalities will receive more than $2.1 million in state infrastructure grants to help with local transportation needs.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced the second round of six $250 million infrastructure grants for counties, municipalities and townships. The funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first infrastructure program in the state in almost 10 years and the largest in Illinois' history.

Rock Island County will receive nearly $783,000; Moline will receive nearly $478,000; the city of Rock Island will get $428,573; and East Moline will receive $234,000 in state infrastructure grants.

"I'd love to see more (money), but it's very positive," said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. "We will continue to work on completing projects we otherwise would not be able to afford to do. We're very glad to receive this grant so we an continue to make infrastructure improvements."