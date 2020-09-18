 Skip to main content
Rock Island County back at warning level for COVID-19
  • Updated
Rock Island County is back in a warning level for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The warning status is for the week ending Sept. 12.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 24 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level, including Rock Island County.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase for the week prior.

Rock Island County had three of the indicators increase, including:

  • New cases per 100,000 (133)
  • Test positivity % with a target of less than or equal to 8% (11%)
  • Numbers of tests reported (2,868)

With a county in a warning stage, the IDPH asks people consider the following: Should I still attend or host a large gathering? Are there additional precautions I should take given my person/family health risks? Should I wait to dine out or go to a movie?

The IDPH also reminds everyone to wash their hands, wear a face covering, and socially distance.

Rock Island County previously entered a warning level on Sept. 4 when it had four of the eight eight indicators. It stabilized the following week.

Concerned about COVID-19?

