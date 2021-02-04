Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic will temporarily move to TaxSlayer Center

Changes coming to RICO clinic schedule

Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig once again addressed public questions about the availability of second-doses and said changes will be coming to the second-dose clinic schedule.

"We set out a plan for first and second doses earlier this week. We recognize there is a potential bottleneck for second doses toward the middle of March if other partners do not have the supply to do second doses," Ludwig said. "Next Tuesday’s (Feb. 9) plan will stay the same: 350 first dose slots and 450 second dose slots.

"Beyond next Tuesday, we are looking at ways to prioritize second doses, knowing that other partners can offer the second dose. We can no longer predict which vaccine manufacturer supply we will be sent. We will announce any changes as necessary to our media partners, on our social media page and our website. As we’ve said throughout the pandemic, we are in a quickly evolving situation."

New second-dose provider in RICO

The Rock Island Health Department announced Thursday all Illinois Quad-City Hy-Vee pharmacies will give second doses to people no matter where they received their first dose.