Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic will temporarily move to TaxSlayer Center

First light rain, then heavy snow, blew through the Quad-Cities Thursday. So did death from COVID-19-related causes.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three more deaths Thursday, while Scott County reported another three. The Q-C's virus-linked death toll stands at 484.
Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 298, and 31 new cases pushed the county's total caseload to 12,353 since the start of the pandemic. The Scott County COVID-19 death toll is now 186. Iowa health officials said the county had 42 new cases Thursday, putting its total at 16,417.
While Thursday's winter storm is expected to be long gone next week, the prospect of a descending polar vortex forced the Rock Island County Health Department to change venues for the Tuesday, Feb. 9 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
Those attending are asked to wait in their cars in the parking lot with their radios tuned to 89.7 FM to find out when they will be allowed to enter the building. The clinic will be limited to 50 people in the building at the same time.
The health department's weekly public vaccination clinic is normally held in Milan at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction.
Changes coming to RICO clinic schedule
Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig once again addressed public questions about the availability of second-doses and said changes will be coming to the second-dose clinic schedule.
"We set out a plan for first and second doses earlier this week. We recognize there is a potential bottleneck for second doses toward the middle of March if other partners do not have the supply to do second doses," Ludwig said. "Next Tuesday’s (Feb. 9) plan will stay the same: 350 first dose slots and 450 second dose slots.
"Beyond next Tuesday, we are looking at ways to prioritize second doses, knowing that other partners can offer the second dose. We can no longer predict which vaccine manufacturer supply we will be sent. We will announce any changes as necessary to our media partners, on our social media page and our website. As we’ve said throughout the pandemic, we are in a quickly evolving situation."
New second-dose provider in RICO
The Rock Island Health Department announced Thursday all Illinois Quad-City Hy-Vee pharmacies will give second doses to people no matter where they received their first dose.
Health officials in Rock Island County updated where residents can get first and second doses:
First and second doses — Rock Island County Health Department: Link goes live at 10 a.m. every Friday for first doses and a second link at 11 a.m. for second doses on the department's Facebook page and website, richd.org
First and second doses — Hy-Vee: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent
First doses — Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
First doses — Jewel Osco: albertsons.com/covidclinic
First doses — Community Health Care: Complete form on CHCQCA.org to be added to waitlist
New RICO wait list for seniors
Rock Island County residents ages 65 or older having trouble signing up online for a vaccination clinic have get help from Alternatives for the Older Adult.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, the Rock Island County Health Department will work with Alternatives for the Older Adult, Inc., to start taking calls from older adults ages 65 or older who do not have the ability to register online for vaccinations.
The Alternatives’ Vaccine Support Center will provide answers to questions, assist to book appointments — if available — and add names to waiting lists to be registered when open appointments are available. The Rock Island County Health Department is planning to designate a few vaccine slots for these individuals each week.
A toll-free number will be set up and that phone number will be shared with the public prior to the February 15 rollout.
Vaccination rates
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 13,462 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Scott County. Of that number, 3,027 have completed the two-dose cycle.
Scott County's vaccination rate — the number of two-dose cycles completed divided by the county's population — stands at 1.74%.
Rock Island County's vaccination rate crept up to 1.08% Thursday, according to numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A total of 1,549 people in Rock Island County have completed the cycle.
Nearby Henry County has a population of 49,090 and 1,157 residents have completed the vaccine's two-dose cycle — giving the county a vaccination rate of 2.23%.
The entire state of Illinois has a vaccination rate of 2.02%.
Hospitalization statistics
Genesis Health Systems reported 48 people hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 — 36 in Davenport, nine in Silvis, two in Jackson, and one in DeWitt.
The system's positivity rate in its Quad-Cities hospitals from Jan. 27 to Feb. was 9.76% — 191 positive returns from 1,956 completed tests.
For the year, Genesis Health System's positivity rate is 13.15%.
Positivity rates
Scott County is still struggling with its COVID-19 positivity rate. According to reporting from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's 14-day positivity rate is 12%, while the seven-day rate stands at 9%.
Iowa's 14-day positivity rate is 9.4% and the seven-day rate is 7.4%.
In the last seven days, Scott County has recorded 342 new infections. Over the previous 14 days, 701 new cases have been confirmed in the county.
As of Wednesday, Scott County had the third-most total positive COVID-19 cases in the state — 16,415.
The Illinois Department of Public Health updated the statewide seven-day positivity rate Thursday, reporting a 6.6% rate. The last seven-day positivity rate reported for Rock Island County was Jan. 23 and the rate was 6.6%.