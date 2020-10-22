Rock Island County health official: COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 2 Quad-City weddings, outings to brunch, the bars

Scott County’s COVID-19-linked death toll remained at 37. A combined 135 deaths are linked to the virus in the Quad-Cities — and just how many more people will develop serious symptoms from infection has local health officials worried as new-case rates continue to climb on both sides of the Mississippi.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,939 since the start of the pandemic. There are 29 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County — down four from Wednesday’s all-time high of 33.

"The people I talk to seem to not understand how their individual actions impact the entire community, Freiburg said. "We’ve linked dozens of cases to two large weddings this fall. The state restricts weddings to 50 people, but these gatherings were much larger than that.

"We’ve seen many cases pop up in Rock Island County of people who 'took a break' from COVID in Iowa, where the positivity is 20% and safety protocols are basically nonexistent."

Freiburg said the consequence of greater exposure is a higher risk of infection.