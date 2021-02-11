Rock Island County health officials tracing South African COVID-19 variant

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The death toll in the county is 302.

Scott County did not report a death, and its total since the start of the pandemic remained 194.

The new case count on both sides of the Q-C remained lower than a month ago. Rock Island County reported 33 new cases and Scott County reported 45.

"We would like to think people are masking and following other guidelines," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said. "We saw a peak in November, where we reached something like 450 new cases a day (combined in the Q-C). November was a peak month and then we've seen a dramatic drop in February.

"I think realization came to a lot of people in November and December as more and more people got sick. All of us knew someone or knew of someone who got sick or dealt with the impact of the virus on families. I think COVID-19 is very real for people."

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig offered words of caution.

"We have seen dramatic drops," Ludwig said. "We saw it in the summer months and then we watched as cases climbed throughout the fall.