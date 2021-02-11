Rock Island County health officials tracing South African COVID-19 variant

The number of new COVID-19 infections has seen a "dramatic" drop throughout the Quad-Cities since the start of January. Second-dose rates have climbed in Rock Island County. There are more places to get vaccinated on both sides of the Quad-Cities.
The Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing was filled with hints of hope Thursday. And it was accompanied by news that Rock Island County officials have been notified of at least one person who tested positive of the South African coronavirus variant.
That does not, as health officials made clear Thursday, create any reason to panic. As Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz explained last week and again Thursday, viruses are expected to mutate.
New strains of the virus — there is another variant traced to the United Kingdom that has been detected in Iowa and Illinois — are to be expected. But new strains, according to local health officials, provide even more reason to maintain mitigation practices to prevent COVID-19 spread.
"Viruses cannot evade the combination of masking, physical and social distancing, and hand washing," Katz said. "It is completely inappropriate to back off masking, social distancing, limiting gathering in groups and hand washing at this time."
One virus-linked death, new cases stay low
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The death toll in the county is 302.
Scott County did not report a death, and its total since the start of the pandemic remained 194.
The new case count on both sides of the Q-C remained lower than a month ago. Rock Island County reported 33 new cases and Scott County reported 45.
"We would like to think people are masking and following other guidelines," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said. "We saw a peak in November, where we reached something like 450 new cases a day (combined in the Q-C). November was a peak month and then we've seen a dramatic drop in February.
"I think realization came to a lot of people in November and December as more and more people got sick. All of us knew someone or knew of someone who got sick or dealt with the impact of the virus on families. I think COVID-19 is very real for people."
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig offered words of caution.
"We have seen dramatic drops," Ludwig said. "We saw it in the summer months and then we watched as cases climbed throughout the fall.
"The new-case count is down, but that is no reason to stop being as safe as possible."
Since the start of the pandemic, Rock Island County officials have confirmed 12,544 cases, while Iowa officials have counted 16,636 total cases.
Rock Island vaccination news
The Illinois Department of Public Health made two changes to the vaccine rollout plan this week that will have an impact on how and when doses will be available to the majority of Rock Island County residents.
First, local health departments will be allocated fewer first doses of vaccine to make sure people who received a first dose will get a second dose.
By now, national and state public health leaders had expected that vaccine would be more plentiful and that second-dose shipments would arrive in time.
The Rock Island County Health Department set the second-dose priority for next week, and Tuesday’s clinic is for those who received their first dose at the Jan. 19 clinic.
Rock Island County Health officials plan to follow the schedule of Thursday second-dose registration followed by Friday first-dose registration for the Tuesday public vaccination clinics..
First dose slots could be available at:
The second major change was announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday. Starting Feb. 25, vaccination opportunities will be expanded to include Illinoisans with certain underlying health conditions.
Scott County vaccination news
Federally Qualified Health Centers like the Q-C's Community Health Clinic could be in line for direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccine.
A letter signed by all members of Iowa's House Congressional delegation — including Second Congressional District Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, asks for the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to include Iowa in the White House plan to expand vaccination shipments to FQHCs.
Scott County residents who already received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from one of the Scott County Health Department’s clinics at Sears, the announcement of the vaccine going to health care providers does not affect you. The Scott County Health Department will administer second-dose shots and will contact people via email for their second dose.
People who scheduled appointments for first- and second-dose vaccines through Walgreens also won’t be affected by this change. The limited, one-time supply of vaccine Walgreens had available is independent from what they receive for Scott County.
Vaccination help for Q-C seniors
Rock Island County seniors call-in line starts Monday, Feb. 15, as Alternatives for the Older Adult, Inc., will take calls from adults 65 and older who do not have the ability to register online for vaccinations.
The Alternatives’ Vaccine Support Center will provide answers to questions, assist to book appointments and/or add names to waiting lists to be registered when open appointments are available.
Important details:
Vaccine Support Center will open Monday, Feb. 15
Calls will be taken between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
A toll-free number to call will be announced as soon as possible. Watch for information from Alternatives. The QC COVID Coalition will announce it, too, as soon as they know it.
- They may not get you registered but will get you on a waiting list.
- Be patient, as the lines may be busy, particularly in the first couple of weeks.
Scott County seniors received quite a bit of vaccination information this week.
The Scott County Health Department announced Tuesday tthe vaccine supply for the 65-and-older community will be given to Genesis, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Community Health Care to be administered through their clinics.
Those health systems have plans in place to get the 65-and-older population vaccinated, and if you are a patient of those health systems you will be contacted to schedule a vaccine appointment when it is your turn.
If you’ve tried to contact CASI, Scott County officials are asking people to be patient. Leave a voicemail with your name and number. A member of the CASI staff will contact you to gather information. CASI continues to receive receiving a high volume of calls and is working its way through those who have reached out.