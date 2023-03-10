Corrections officers at the Rock Island County Jail used "less-lethal devices" on inmates during lock-up procedures Thursday.

Sheriff Darren Hart said in a news release Friday that,"several adult males incarcerated" in the jail "refused lock-up per procedure."

"Mediation efforts by corrections staff to gain compliance from the disruptive individuals involved were unsuccessful," Hart wrote. "Additional Sheriff's office staff resources, along with the deployment of less-lethal devices, were used to bring this matter to a successful conclusion."

The statement did not describe the "less-lethal devices" used. Hart said no injuries "have been reported by involved staff or inmates at the time of this media release."