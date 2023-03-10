Corrections officers at the Rock Island County Jail used "less-lethal devices" on inmates during lock-up procedures Thursday.
Sheriff Darren Hart said in a news release Friday that,"several adult males incarcerated" in the jail "refused lock-up per procedure."
"Mediation efforts by corrections staff to gain compliance from the disruptive individuals involved were unsuccessful," Hart wrote. "Additional Sheriff's office staff resources, along with the deployment of less-lethal devices, were used to bring this matter to a successful conclusion."
The statement did not describe the "less-lethal devices" used. Hart said no injuries "have been reported by involved staff or inmates at the time of this media release."
"Unfortunately, incidents like last evening highlight the many challenges my staff face" he wrote, adding that he will work with the Rock Island County State's Attorney to determine if any inmates should be charged in the incident.