The third installment of Rock Island County property taxes is due Friday according to Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa A. Ewert.
Payments can be made in the county treasurer's office at the county office building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., week days. A 24-hour drop box is in front of the building.
Payments also can be made at most locally owned banks and some credit unions in Rock Island County during regular business hours, with the entire statement. Online payments can be made without penalty until 11:30 p.m. Friday at rockislandcounty.org by credit card, Visa debit or e-check. A convenience fee will be charged.
Payments postmarked up to and including Sept. 7 will be accepted without penalty.
For more information, call 309-558-3510.