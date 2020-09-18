Rock Island County reports COVID-19-related death, returns to warning status

The death toll from COVID-19-related causes rose Friday in the Quad-Cities, as Rock Island County reported a death.
A total of 102 people have died of causes linked to the novel coronavirus — 75 in Rock Island County and 27 in Scott County.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the latest victim is a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility. Health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,833. There are 17 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Rock Island County health officials also confirmed 247 tests were performed Thursday at the community testing site at the QCAA Expo Center.
Rock Island County's COVID-19 news of the day fit into a larger frame, as the county returned to warning status under the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level COVID-19 risk metrics, which indicates an increased risk of the virus.
The warning status is for the week ending Sept. 12, though the Quad-Cities has been a COVID-19 hotspot in Illinois for many months. Counties meeting set targets are in blue on the state’s county-level map, while counties that are not meeting the targets are shown in orange.
“We strongly suspected that we would return to orange,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are seeing rising case counts and test positivity rates.”
The county’s positivity rate was 11% last week, which is the time frame when the warning was triggered. The county was in warning status for the week of Aug. 23-29 when the positivity rate was 8.1%.
“Being in warning status is just that: a warning,” Ludwig said. “We are heading in the wrong direction. Residents all across the Quad Cities should be wearing a mask, watching their distance and washing their hands. We know the rules are different in Iowa, but your efforts should be the same everywhere you go.”
Illinois Region 2, which includes Rock Island County, does not face mitigation efforts other regions have experienced. Ludwig warned if too many counties in the region go into warning status, the entire region could face restrictions that include reduced indoor dining and hours for bars and restaurants.
The eight metrics for going into warning status are: new cases, test positivity, COVID-like-illness (CLI) emergency department visits, CLI admissions, clusters, new deaths, intensive care unit availability, and number of tests.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 2,120 new cases of coronavirus disease Friday and 20 additional deaths. The total now stands at 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Scott County saw a large increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 tests Friday — 78 new cases, taking the county total to 2,692 with 27 deaths.
The Iowa coronavirus website reported a total of 78,518 cases at 3 p.m., adding 1,723 new cases since Thursday. A total of 1,259 people have died in the state from COVID-19-related causes.
