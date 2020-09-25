Rock Island County's COVID-19 case count tops 3,000 for the first time

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-Cities passed another grim COVID-19 milestone Friday as Rock Island County topped the 3,000 mark for confirmed infections.

The RICO health department said 33 new infections were confirmed Friday, raising the county's total to 3,004.

The news wasn't much better out of neighboring Scott County, where Iowa health officials confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases, putting the county's total at 2,960.

The COVID-19-related death toll in both counties remained static — 82 have died in RICO, while 28 are dead in Scott County.

Rock Island County's 33 new cases reflected the ongoing trend of younger people contracting the virus, as 26 men and women testing positive were below the age of 60.

Illinois health officials also updated the case count and number of deaths at long-term care center in Rock Island County. There have been 423 confirmed cases at the 14 care centers — or 14% of the Rock Island County's 3,004 cases.

There have been 64 COVID-19-related deaths of long-term care residents in RICO. That's 78% of the county's total of 82.

In Rock Island County, the facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks in the last 28 days are:

Aspen Rehab