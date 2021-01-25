Rock Island man shot early Sunday, suspect in custody

The Rock Island Police reported a man was injured in an early morning shooting Sunday and a suspect is in custody.

According to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department, officers were dispatched at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday following a report of a gunshot victim in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue.

Responding officers found a vehicle parked in the area and a gunshot victim inside. The victim, 40-year-old Kelvin L. Bell of Rock Island, was transported to UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital before being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Bell's status is not known at this time.

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division identified 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson of Rock Island as a suspect. Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted murder and felony Obstruction of Justice.

Johnson is in Rock Island County Jail awaiting a first court appearance.

