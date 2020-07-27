Rock Island-Milan schools hear questions on remote learning

During Monday’s session, one stakeholder asked if the district’s Aug. 14 deadline for committing to in-person or remote learning could be pushed back to allow students to gain more familiarity with remote instruction. Administrators said that was not an option, but families would only be committing to a learning model for the first quarter. The district plans to evaluate and plan one quarter at a time to allow for adjustments.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Kathy Ruggeberg was on hand to answer several of the questions Monday. She said schools would be in touch with families next week about picking up materials for a successful remote learning experience and students would learn teacher assignments.

Ruggeberg said students would be required to complete an attendance question daily in order to be marked present or absent. She said teachers would be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for live lessons and answering questions.

“That is actually the time teachers will be making themselves readily available to instruct students; it may not mean synchronous live-teaching for five hours,” she said. “This will be the time a child can tune in and see teachers live and see assignments.”