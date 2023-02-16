Rock Island and Moline have declared snow emergencies until further notice.
The snow emergency is in effect for Rock Island until the snowfall has stopped and been cleared. The city is requesting that residents do not park on residential streets until removal is completed. Vehicles parked on marked snow routs could receive a parking ticket and be towed.
Recycling services in Rock Island are also suspended for Thursday, Feb. 16th and will resume on Friday, Feb. 17th.
Moline's snow emergency is in effect until 8:30 this evening. Residents are required by city ordinance to move parked vehicles off of designated snow routes.