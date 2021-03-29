Rock Island opens up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older

Rock Island County reported 61 new cases between Friday and Monday, while Scott County reported 36 new cases Monday.

Scott County's test positivity rate hit a high of 10% last Thursday and dipped to 9% Friday. By Monday, that rate was back up to 10%. And while the numbers were small in Rock Island County, test positivity is on the rise. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the county's positivity rate was 2.4% on March 20. Seven days later the positivity rate was 4.5%.

"All we can do is once again remind people that we are in a pandemic," Hill said. "We should be wearing masks and socially distancing and washing our hands. And all we can do is vaccinate as MANY people as possible as quickly as possible."

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig pointed out the average age of those contracting COVID-19 is trending younger.

"The average age today is 30," Ludwig said. "We are seeing pretty clear signs younger, unvaccinated people are gathering and not taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus."