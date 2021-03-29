Rock Island opens up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older

A strong gust of wind hit Abigail Link and she squinted against Monday afternoon's bright sunlight as she walked through the parking lot of Milan's Camden Centre.
The masked Link smiled and held up a small white COVID-19 vaccination card, showing the driver of the car waiting for her.
The Camden Centre is the site of Rock Island County's COVID-19 vaccination clinic and Link could have been a spokesperson for the Rock Island County Health Department officials who made everyone 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccination Monday.
"That was really quick," said Link, an 18-year-old student at Davenport West High School. "I went in, sat down right away and took the vaccination, and I waited a little bit.
"It was, maybe, 20 minutes. And it's worth it."
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill explained the move, originally scheduled for April 12 as part of a statewide expansion.
"The case numbers are going up," Hill said. "The positivity rate is up. We are are seeing more hospitalizations. We are trying everything we can to stay ahead of what could become an avalanche of new cases."
The number of new daily cases did climb steadily in Rock Island County last week, and exploded in Scott County late last week as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 160 new cases Friday.
Rock Island County reported 61 new cases between Friday and Monday, while Scott County reported 36 new cases Monday.
Scott County's test positivity rate hit a high of 10% last Thursday and dipped to 9% Friday. By Monday, that rate was back up to 10%. And while the numbers were small in Rock Island County, test positivity is on the rise. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the county's positivity rate was 2.4% on March 20. Seven days later the positivity rate was 4.5%.
"All we can do is once again remind people that we are in a pandemic," Hill said. "We should be wearing masks and socially distancing and washing our hands. And all we can do is vaccinate as MANY people as possible as quickly as possible."
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig pointed out the average age of those contracting COVID-19 is trending younger.
"The average age today is 30," Ludwig said. "We are seeing pretty clear signs younger, unvaccinated people are gathering and not taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus."
Appointments at the Camden Centre must be scheduled in advance. Links for the online registration system are available at richd.org and the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page. The registration system requires use of a voucher code found on the same online posting as the registration link. The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, including this week on Good Friday and the Saturday before Easter.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for Rock Island County residents 16 and older - and parents must give consent to the vaccination. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson can be given to those 18 and older. The type of vaccine that will be given is listed on the clinic registration link.
Rock Island County has fully vaccinated 21,444 residents - a rate of 14.95%. Scott County has vaccination rate of 15.5%, based on 26,895 fully vaccinated residents.
Link said she decided to get vaccinated for her safety and the health of those around her.
"Obviously, I'm in school, that's a factor. The school has done a great job trying to keep things clean, but this is something everyone can do to help fight COVID," Link said. "I have a summer job at Camp Abe Lincoln this summer, I will be going to St. Ambrose and I want to study to become a secondary education teacher.
"I want to be able to be around people. I want to work with kids. I want to do every single thing I can to keep the kids safe and their families safe."
Link said she didn't sneak into a clinic in Rock Island County. Rock Island County officials said once the mass vaccination clinic opened inside the Camden Centre — and when local traffic for the vaccine slowed — mandates allow anyone eligible to be vaccinated.