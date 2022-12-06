Rock Island Police: 15-year-old was stabbed, transported to University of Iowa Hospital

A 15-year-old girl was found early Tuesday with a life-threatening stab wound.

The Rock Island Police responded to a report of an injured person at 12:07 a.m. in the Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street. Officers found the girl there and she was transported to UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital for medical treatment.

She was later transported to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, where she is in stable condition.

No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.