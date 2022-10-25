 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Police: A driver in Tuesday's head-on collision charged with DUI

The Rock Island Police officers were called to the scene of a head-on collision at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday and found two people with serious injuries.

Officers found a GMC Sierra truck and a Jeep Grand Cherokee had collided on 78th Avenue West, just west of the Rt. 92 intersection.

The driver of the GMC Sierra truck, 41-year-old Scott F. Reid, and the passenger both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was also transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital but was later released.

Reid was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, but due to the nature of his injuries, was released on a notice to appear.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind critically injured when attacked by arson suspect.

An East Moline Police Officer was injured while conducting an investigation Monday, The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A condition on the officer was not available late Monday.

