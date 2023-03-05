The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of gunfire early Sunday and later learned two men were injured in the incident.

Officers were sent to the 2400 block of 7th Avenue at 12:51 a.m. Sunday. They located a suspected scene in the parking lot of the Riverside Smoke Shop.

A news release from the Rock Island Police Department said a short time later two gunshot victims arrived at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island.

The male victims are 19 and 22 years old. Police said both suffered serious injuries, but were reported to be in stable condition when they were transferred to regional hospitals for further treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.