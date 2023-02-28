The Rock Island Police Department responded Tuesday to the report of a traffic accident on 9th Avenue in Moline and found two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

The police responded to the call at 11:28 a.m. and found an 18-year-old male and 15-year-old female with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They were in a crashed vehicle in the 4600 block of 9th Avenue.

The 18-year-old had a gunshot wound to his back, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. The 15-year-old was wounded in the foot.

The victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 800 block of 46th Street when they were fired upon by an unidentified suspect and subsequently crashed into a telephone pole, investigators said.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint-Trinity hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.