Two teens were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Rock Island, police said.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said that at 11:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 4600 block of 9th Avenue.

Moline Police and EMS also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower back, and a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her foot.

McCloud said the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 800 block of 46th Street when their vehicle was fired upon by an unidentified suspect. Their vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Both victims were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.