ROCK ISLAND — After less than a year in business, the Rock Island Supper Club at 1611 2nd Ave. has closed its doors.
The venue has hosted about 70 music, poetry and comedy events since April.
On Thursday, the club posted on Facebook that Matt Ajishegiri of Rock Island has stepped down from the board and all duties of the club “after some heavy reflection and much discussion amongst the members of the board."
“We believe in providing a safe place. We as the Rock Island Supper Club will be taking some time off of hosting shows to make adjustments,” the nonprofit group's post said. “We ask that you be patient with us and bear with us during this time."
On Thursday, Ajishegiri posted on Facebook that he was "truly sorry. After some heavy reflection with myself and the members of the board, I have realized that this situation has become way bigger than just me and my character."
He also posted that he was taking a leave of absence from all duties at the supper club and would not return "until the community sees fit.
"The hard work of my friends should not suffer because of this," his post read.