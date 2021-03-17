Rock Island's 3rd Ward: Judith Gilbert vs. Jeffery Westerfield

When Rock Island's 3rd Ward Alderman James Spurgetis announced he would not run for reelection, two candidates stepped into the ring, both willing to work hard to serve residents.
Voters will choose between Judith Gilbert and Jeffery Westerfield in the April 6 municipal election.
Gilbert and Westerfield have already had a showdown of sorts: Gilbert challenged Westerfield's candidate petition in December, saying he was actually a resident of the 2nd Ward, and therefore ineligible as a 3rd Ward candidate.
Over the course of three electoral board hearings, Gilbert presented evidence showing Westerfield paid property taxes and was a registered voter in the 2nd Ward for the November general election. When it came time to file his candidacy papers, Westerfield changed his voter registration to his 3rd Ward address, a home he said he's been living in for several years. The electoral board ruled 2 to 1 in Westerfield's favor and allowed him to remain on the ballot.
Judith Gilbert
Judith Gilbert has lived in Rock Island for four years. She has a bachelor's of science degree from Loyola University and a master's degree from Roosevelt University.
Gilbert has more than a decade of municipal experience, having served as economic development director and TIF coordinator for the city of Colona and four years as Bishop Hill Village board trustee. She also was Rock Island city clerk for more than three years, until her resignation in December 2019.
She said her experience in working for the city gives her an edge in experience and familiarity with the city's budget, policies and procedures. As clerk, Gilbert said she was there for every single city council meeting and study session.
"I felt like I had an obligation to run because of my experience and my knowledge," Gilbert said. "I felt the 3rd Ward residents deserved someone to be their alderman who knew the city, the problems and the challenges, as well as someone who knew how government works."
Gilbert said the city's current financial path is on shaky ground considering there are currently 100 pension recipients from the city, but only 60 active employees contributing to the public safety pension fund.
"It's unsustainable. Every year, more and more of the budget and the tax levy has to go to the public safety pension contributions," she said. "I understand we're obligated to do that, but it's not sustainable. We really need to evaluate the city budget as a whole.
"The citizens recognize there is a problem with the city's finances. You can only keep raising property taxes so high before something has got to give."
If elected, Gilbert said she will work with other council members on a long-term financial plan.
"One of my goals is to figure out how to have more citizen engagement. There needs to be more two-way communication between city council and the residents they're serving.
Other goals include bringing more retail, restaurants and family-friendly options to the downtown district. She is glad to see the city's new partnership with the Quad-Cities Chamber to hire a downtown manager who could help make some of those changes.
Gilbert agrees with the council's recent decision to change bar closing times from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.
"The city is spending a great deal of money and resources to cover those last two hours; they're pulling police officers from all over the city," she said. "I'm not sure that's the wisest way to be spending what limited resources we do have.
"Most of the residents I speak to want to see a change in the downtown."
Illinois American Water recently approached Rock Island to potentially purchase the city's water system. If the city receives an offer from the company, Gilbert said she will not support the sale.
"A lot of residents feel emphatically that water and sewer services should remain public," she said. "Selling them to a private company, whose primary goal is a profit, is not going to be a benefit to the residents. If that's the way my 3rd Ward residents feel, then I will vote in support of (not selling). This has got to be the most transparent process if they go forward with this.
Gilbert said ultimately, voters should decide through a simple ballot process held at City Hall.
Gilbert said she is the better candidate because she is more experienced.
"I don't believe I've ever seen my opponent at a city council meeting," she said. "In spite of what the electoral board voted, I still don't believe he is eligible to be on the ballot. If you can't figure out what ward you're supposed to vote from, how are you going to figure out things as an alderman?
"I can start work Day One because I know the city, I know the staff, I know the issues."
Jeffery Westerfield
Jeffery Westerfield is a Rock Island native. After graduating from Rock Island High School and Western Illinois University, he spent several years working in television marketing in the Quad Cities, Chicago and Florida. He currently works for Community Home Partners, part of the Rock Island Housing Association.
"I have a real appreciation for Rock Island," he said. "I feel like I can make some solid contributions to the council."
Westerfield said he felt inspired to run for city council so he could use his business experience to improve neighborhoods in the city and bring in more economic development.
"We need a different type of approach, maybe a different type of vision. We all want this area to improve — I just hope I can be part of that."
Westerfield said he would work toward developing the former Watchtower site. He envisions retail businesses, an athletic complex, and other family-friendly venues to improve quality of life in the city.
When it comes to the city's downtown, he said he'd like to take more advantage of the river; offer grants to downtown businesses; and use historic tax credits to revitalize store fronts.
"If we could create some charm down there, it would go a long way," he said. "Give it more curb appeal. We could use historic (tax breaks) to give us a whole new feel when you're in downtown Rock Island."
When it comes to possibly privatizing the city's water system, Westerfield said he is not sure what, if any advantages it would bring to the city.
"To lose that would be quite a loss," he said. "I don't know all the ins and outs of what that deal is. If it's good for Rock Island, then I'm (in favor of) what is good for Rock Island. But my first instinct would be to say let's keep it in house."
Early voting runs through April 5 at the Rock Island County clerk's office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The municipal election is April 6; polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.