Rock Island's 3rd Ward: Judith Gilbert vs. Jeffery Westerfield

Judith Gilbert

Judith Gilbert has lived in Rock Island for four years. She has a bachelor's of science degree from Loyola University and a master's degree from Roosevelt University.

Gilbert has more than a decade of municipal experience, having served as economic development director and TIF coordinator for the city of Colona and four years as Bishop Hill Village board trustee. She also was Rock Island city clerk for more than three years, until her resignation in December 2019.

She said her experience in working for the city gives her an edge in experience and familiarity with the city's budget, policies and procedures. As clerk, Gilbert said she was there for every single city council meeting and study session.

"I felt like I had an obligation to run because of my experience and my knowledge," Gilbert said. "I felt the 3rd Ward residents deserved someone to be their alderman who knew the city, the problems and the challenges, as well as someone who knew how government works."

Gilbert said the city's current financial path is on shaky ground considering there are currently 100 pension recipients from the city, but only 60 active employees contributing to the public safety pension fund.