Flash flooding will continue to be a concern this week, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.
The Rock River at Moline, is forecast to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet Tuesday and continue rising through Thursday morning. The water measured 11.3 feet Monday night, and is forecast to continue rising to 13.9 feet by Thursday morning.
At 14 feet, the river reaches major flood stage, and affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge.
Although the flash flood watch ended late Monday, chances of rain remain in effect for the rest of the week, according to Dave Cousins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny through most of the day, Cousins said. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
“There is the possibility of heavy rain with this hot, humid air mass,” he said. “There is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms pretty much every day through Friday night.”
On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely to return, with a 70 percent chance of rain. Highs will be a bit cooler, around 80 degrees. Showers are likely again Thursday, when highs will dip in to the lower 70s.
Cousins said the Mississippi River was at 12.3 feet Monday night, with flood stage at 15 feet. The forecast calls for the Mississippi to rise to 14.3 feet by mid-day Thursday, and then begin to recede.
"But that will depend on any additional water that falls across the area," he said.