The Davenport and Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary Clubs will support the Miracle Field, an initiative led by Davenport Parks and Recreation Department, with a fundraiser.
The clubs will team up from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, for the Miracle Field Family Fest at Prairie Heights Park, 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue, Davenport.
The family-friendly event will feature food, beverages, music and activities for all ages, along with a silent auction and raffle.
Tickets, at $20 per person or $50 per family, will be available at the door or by contacting davenportrotary@gmail.com.
The Miracle Field is designed to be physically accessible and safe for people with disabilities. It is fully accessible for those with mobility issues and features a rubberized surface with flat bases and other painted elements.